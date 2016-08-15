Tasmania: Foodie Island

- 1 / 10Farm-to-Table FocusTasmania is blessed and cursed by its isolation. Being so far from the mainland means it’s often too expensive to ship products across the Bass Strait, let alone overseas. But the upside is an abundance of fresh ingredients right in city backyards. Local, organic, and seasonal have always been part of the cuisine here, and Franklin and Pigeon Hole cafe in Hobart; Stillwater in Launceston; Palate Food & Drink in Burnie; and the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in New Norfolk are just a few of the restaurants leading the way. Now freshly plucked ingredients even show up at breweries, in bakeries, and in the cakes and ice creams of shops like Sweet Envy.Photo courtesy of Sarah Williams/Tourism Tasmania
- 2 / 10More Than Fish and ChipsMuch of Tasmania’s coastline is undeveloped and pollution-free. The chilly water temperature is ideal for many sea creatures, including salmon, which the state farms in large quantities—look for Huon Valley salmon on such menus as the one at Stillwater. Other standout swimmers and bottom dwellers include oysters, mussels, trout, and striped trumpeter. For a waterfront meal, head to Mures seafood restaurant at Victoria Dock in Hobart or Hallam’s Waterfront restaurant in Launceston. Two favorite stops for oysters are Get Shucked on Bruny Island and the Freycinet Marine Farm on the Freycinet Peninsula.Photo courtesy of Nigel Honey/Tourism Tasmania
- 3 / 10Beer, Wine, and CiderTasmanian hops, apples, and grapes all date back to the 19th century, but beer, wine, and cider have unique modern stories. The two biggest breweries—Cascade and James Boag—are still in operation, each offering tours and tastings. Craft beer is a newer obsession, with innovative breweries like Moo Brew, operated by the MONA museum team, Seven Sheds, and Two Metre Tall pushing the envelope. Cool-climate wines really got going in the 1950s; most vineyards are in the Tamar Valley north of Launceston, in the Hobart wine regions of the Coal and Derwent valleys (don't miss Frogmore Creek), and near Devonport up north. Cider is the newest renaissance; at least four new producers—Willie Smith’s, Pagan, Frank’s, and Red Sails—are based near the Huon Valley. Don’t miss Willie Smith's Apple Shed in Grove.Photo courtesy of Kathryn Leahy/Tourism Tasmania
- 4 / 10The Scotland of AustraliaIn 1990, after realizing Hobart had a similar climate to Scotland and perhaps superior barley, Bill Lark fought to change the 1838 law that prohibited the production of small-batch whiskey in Australia. In 1992, the Lark Distillery was founded, pioneering a new industry in Tasmania that now includes more than 10 producers of single-malt whiskey. At the Lark tasting room in Hobart, visitors can choose from more than 150 varieties of single-malt whiskey to sample, from Lark’s own special releases to other Tasmanian labels such as Redlands, Sullivans Cove, and Hellyers Road. Tasmanian Whisky Tours runs full-day experiences that include tastings and distillery visits as well as interactions with the makers.Photo courtesy of Nick Osborne/Tourism Tasmania
- 5 / 10Tasmanian Fine DiningDespite growing some of the country’s best ingredients, Tasmania only recently had the chefs to prepare them. Franklin is a favorite in Hobart for unique and foraged ingredients as well as wood-fired meats grilled in a 10-ton Scotch oven—the same owners run the Peppermint Bay Hotel in Woodbridge down south—and Templo is a great choice for modern Italian fare. Me Wah, in Hobart and Launceston, is regarded as one of the best Asian restaurants in Australia. Stillwater, located in an 1830s mill on the Tamar River in Launceston, is popular for its location and for mains such as slow-roasted, salt-grass lamb from Flinders Island. For incredible food in a farm-style setting, you can't look past the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in New Norfolk and Frogmore Creek in Cambridge.Photo courtesy of Franklin
- 6 / 10Tassie Coffee CultureLike the rest of Australia, Tasmania is a coffee-loving place amped on flat whites and long blacks. Good coffee is not hard to come by here, but Hobart offers some of the best cups. Tricycle serves Five Senses coffee from an intimate space in Salamanca Place. Pilgrim is another cult favorite; the owners hand-pick beans and blends from specialty roasters across Australia. Yellow Bernard is small but serious, and employed one of the first cold-filter machines in the city. Up north, Gioconda and Ritual roasters are setting the bar, and spots like Inside Cafe in Launceston are turning eyes from Hobart.Photo by Serena Renner
- 7 / 10Cook Like a TasmanianA number of cooking schools help travelers bring their food experiences home. In the Derwent Valley, Sally Wise leads courses on preserving, slow cooking, and making the perfect pizza. About 20 minutes west, the Agrarian Kitchen—opened by chef Rodney Dunn and his wife, who also run the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery nearby—runs 25-plus classes, from whole-hog cooking to vintage baking, in a schoolhouse turned farmhouse. Out east near Orford, Brockley Estate is an old sheep-shearing homestead that offers accommodation and Spanish cooking classes—the maître d’ hails from the Canary Islands. Red Feather Inn, a country B&B outside Launceston, works with local and international chefs to bring new techniques to the Apple Isle.Photo courtesy of Alice Hansen/Tourism Tasmania
- 8 / 10Bread and Baked GoodsWith moist, salty air similar to San Francisco's, Tasmania is no stranger to starters and yeast. Jackman & McRoss is a Hobart institution that draws queues to its colonial-style Battery Point bakery for organic sourdoughs, award-winning meat pies, and some of the best croissants outside of France. Daci and Daci is another master of bread, as well as of the croque monsieur and the doughnutlike bomboloni. Pigeon Hole café is well known for sourdough, and the Picnic Basket, just south of Hobart, serves perfectly pleated organic loaves as well as great sausages and pies made from local beef. And up near Launceston, Apiece bakery specializes in sourdough and pizza.Photo courtesy of Melinda Ta/Tourism Tasmania
- 9 / 10Sweet TreatsTasmania is known for some of the freshest milk in Australia, used in chocolate making since the early 20th century. Cadbury has been operating in Tasmania since 1922. House of Anvers—another historic chocolatier, located between Launceston and Devonport—specializes in Belgian-style sweets. Boutique producers have sprung up as well—don’t miss Cygneture and the Cat’s Tongue in the Huon Valley, Nutpatch Nougat in Kettering, or Cocobean in Launceston. Ice cream is another Tasmanian specialty. Valhalla is the major producer, but Sweet Envy in Hobart is as creative as they come. In summer, the shop’s soft-serve truck scoops cheeky flavors like Breaking Bad blue sherbet.Photo courtesy of Graham Freeman/Tourism Tasmania
- 10 / 10Greet the Day with BrekkyCome the morning, birds or the sounds of sailboat masts clanking in the breeze might wake you and announce it's time for breakfast. In Hobart, you can’t go wrong with an early walk around Salamanca Place followed by a big “brekky” at Tricycle. Pigeon Hole in West Hobart is another sure bet—order baked eggs or the seasonal muesli. The Picnic Basket just south of town makes for a lovely sunrise excursion—the back of the café has big windows that face the ocean, and house-baked pastries, Zimmah coffee, a communal table, and a “recyclibrary” of books exemplify the collective spirit. Palate Food & Drink is a friendly choice in Burnie.Photo by age fotostock