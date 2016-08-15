Tasmania: Foodie Island

Tassie Coffee Culture

Like the rest of Australia, Tasmania is a coffee-loving place amped on flat whites and long blacks. Good coffee is not hard to come by here, but Hobart offers some of the best cups. Tricycle serves Five Senses coffee from an intimate space in Salamanca Place. Pilgrim is another cult favorite; the owners hand-pick beans and blends from specialty roasters across Australia. Yellow Bernard is small but serious, and employed one of the first cold-filter machines in the city. Up north, Gioconda and Ritual roasters are setting the bar, and spots like Inside Cafe in Launceston are turning eyes from Hobart.

Photo by Serena Renner