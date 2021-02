Tasmania: Foodie Island

Farm-to-Table Focus

Tasmania is blessed and cursed by its isolation. Being so far from the mainland means it’s often too expensive to ship products across the Bass Strait, let alone overseas. But the upside is an abundance of fresh ingredients right in city backyards. Local, organic, and seasonal have always been part of the cuisine here, and Franklin and Pigeon Hole cafe in Hobart; Stillwater in Launceston; Palate Food & Drink in Burnie; and the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in New Norfolk are just a few of the restaurants leading the way. Now freshly plucked ingredients even show up at breweries, in bakeries, and in the cakes and ice creams of shops like Sweet Envy.