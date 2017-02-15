Where are you going?
Street Style Looks From Paris

Oversized Fashion
Paris is always in style—not just during Fashion Week. From the perfectly tied scarves and well-tailored jackets to the more avant-garde looks, here's some sartorial inspiration from the city’s stylish residents.
By Ashley Goldsmith
Photo by @firstviewphoto
  • 1 / 15
    Oversized Fashion
    Oversized Fashion
    Oversized sweaters can be the perfect replacement for coats in winter weather.
    Photo by @firstviewphoto
  • 2 / 15
    Pink Lady
    Pink Lady
    We’re not quite sure if this is a sweater or a poncho—but it works.
    Photo by @celinemergeay
  • 3 / 15
    Burgundy Vibes
    Burgundy Vibes
    It only seems appropriate that the women of Paris would have an affinity for wine-colored clothing.
    Photo by @chantalbrocca
  • 4 / 15
    Gucci Knits
    Gucci Knits
    Sweaters with fun prints often get a bad rap because of the ubiquitous ugly sweater parties. This Gucci knit is just so funky that it works.
    Photo by @petaanddot
  • 5 / 15
    Three in a Row
    Three in a Row
    These three stylish Parisians are a perfect example of the varying ways to stay warm and stylish during the winter.
    Photo by @style.seconds
  • 6 / 15
    Fitting In
    Fitting In
    Sometimes the scenery perfectly complements your outfit.
    Photo by @thecentralsteppes
  • 7 / 15
    Style du Blanc
    Style du Blanc
    We know that wearing white in winter can be risky, but this fearless local really went for it.
    Photo by @edwardspict
  • 8 / 15
    Elevated Casual
    Elevated Casual
    Casual looks don’t have to be boring if you pair them with the right accessories like these black leather boots and trench.
    Photo by @get_fashionised
  • 9 / 15
    Lady in Red
    Lady in Red
    This little red sweater dress sets a perfectly romantic scene in front of the Eiffel Tower.
    Photo by @nicolebernardes
  • 10 / 15
    Cycle Style
    Cycle Style
    Riding a bike doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice style. This Parisian is staying warm and chic while cycling around the city.
    Photo by @martonecyclingco
  • 11 / 15
    Arc de Fashion Triomphe
    Arc de Fashion Triomphe
    Shopping in Paris and only coming away with one shopping bag is a triumph in and of itself.
    Photo by @slsandler
  • 12 / 15
    Feeling Velvety
    Feeling Velvety
    Velvet has come into and out of style, but it’s currently having a serious moment in Paris.
    Photo by @stellaasteria
  • 13 / 15
    Live Free
    Live Free
    Every day is the right day for wearing silver embossed trousers and white pumps.
    Photo by @walkingcanucks
  • 14 / 15
    Hypnotized
    Hypnotized
    This coat is everything that Beetlejuice wishes his look could be.
    Photo by @iamjnk.studio
  • 15 / 15
    What’s Next . . .
    What’s Next . . .
    Why Sustainable Clothing Is the Newest (and Most Important) Fashion Trend
    Photo by Courtney Boyd Myers/Flickr

