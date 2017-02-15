Street Style Looks From Paris

- 1 / 15Oversized FashionOversized sweaters can be the perfect replacement for coats in winter weather.Photo by @firstviewphoto
- 2 / 15Pink LadyWe’re not quite sure if this is a sweater or a poncho—but it works.Photo by @celinemergeay
- 3 / 15Burgundy VibesIt only seems appropriate that the women of Paris would have an affinity for wine-colored clothing.Photo by @chantalbrocca
- 4 / 15Gucci KnitsSweaters with fun prints often get a bad rap because of the ubiquitous ugly sweater parties. This Gucci knit is just so funky that it works.Photo by @petaanddot
- 5 / 15Three in a RowThese three stylish Parisians are a perfect example of the varying ways to stay warm and stylish during the winter.Photo by @style.seconds
- 6 / 15Fitting InSometimes the scenery perfectly complements your outfit.Photo by @thecentralsteppes
- 7 / 15Style du BlancWe know that wearing white in winter can be risky, but this fearless local really went for it.Photo by @edwardspict
- 8 / 15Elevated CasualCasual looks don’t have to be boring if you pair them with the right accessories like these black leather boots and trench.Photo by @get_fashionised
- 9 / 15Lady in RedThis little red sweater dress sets a perfectly romantic scene in front of the Eiffel Tower.Photo by @nicolebernardes
- 10 / 15Cycle StyleRiding a bike doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice style. This Parisian is staying warm and chic while cycling around the city.Photo by @martonecyclingco
- 11 / 15Arc de Fashion TriompheShopping in Paris and only coming away with one shopping bag is a triumph in and of itself.Photo by @slsandler
- 12 / 15Feeling VelvetyVelvet has come into and out of style, but it’s currently having a serious moment in Paris.Photo by @stellaasteria
- 13 / 15Live FreeEvery day is the right day for wearing silver embossed trousers and white pumps.Photo by @walkingcanucks
- 14 / 15HypnotizedThis coat is everything that Beetlejuice wishes his look could be.Photo by @iamjnk.studio
- 15 / 15What’s Next . . .Photo by Courtney Boyd Myers/Flickr