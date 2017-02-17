Where are you going?
Street Style from New York Fashion Week
Fashion week in New York has come to a close—but in the Big Apple, every week is Fashion Week. We’re looking beyond the tents and heading to the streets to find the city’s most fashionable residents.
By Ashley Goldsmith
Photo by @alinka_zaripova
    New Yorkers take accessorizing seriously. A hat and necklace aren’t enough, but a book with matching colors on the cover adds the perfect touch.
    Photo by @alinka_zaripova
    In New York, Central Park bridges always double as catwalks.
    Photo by @astyledmind
    One statement piece that can’t be purchased is a beautiful smile.
    Photo by @ontheqtrain
    We’re tipping our hats to this casual chic weekend look.
    Photo by @brokersandbags
    Coordinating your lipstick with your skirt is always a yes.
    Photo by @dressedfordreams
    Being so stylish can be exhausting.
    Photo by @emily_luciano
    This stylish duo seems to have thought out every element of their respective looks.
    Photo by @firstviewphoto
    This fashion-forward local shows us that faux fur and beanies are the perfect cold weather combo.
    Photo by @huntforstyles
    Leather pants can instantly take an outfit from day to night.
    Photo by @loralyee
    Stylish New Yorkers can often be seen wearing black from head to toe, but it doesn’t mean that they blend in.
    Photo by @mr._kobystyle
    If the street art matches your outfit, it’s only appropriate to stop for a photo.
    Photo by @outofthecorner
    If you look closely, this stylish New Yorker’s shades are exactly the same color as her blouse.
    Photo by @somethingnavy
    If there’s a way to look stylish in a blizzard, this is it.
    Photo by @styledbyhrush
    Sometimes those who are always behind the camera deserve to be in front of it.
    Photo by @tylerdub008
    Shops Worth Browsing in New York
    Photo by Charissa Fay
