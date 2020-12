Slow Travel: Linger at These Safari Lodges

Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp, Namibia

A remote, contemporary tented camp, Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp is positioned along the stark and hauntingly beautiful Skeleton Coast in northwestern Namibia . With access to a diverse range of wildlife, including the desert-adapted lion and desert-adapted elephant, the game drives and nature walks alone make this is a distinctive destination. But beyond seeking out these rare animals, those staying more than three nights can experience day excursions to the Skeleton Coast, which cruises past desert oases, on the Hoanib River, and along the coastline where shipwrecks lie and the huge Cape fur seal colony lives.: Hands-on experience with the Desert Lion Project research team (based near the camp).