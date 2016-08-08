See Italy Through Designer Rebecca Minkoff’s Eyes

Wine, Pasta, and Happiness

“We’re so relaxed when we’re in Italy. Sometimes, we just pop into a hole-in-the-wall and leave thinking it was the best meal we’ve had. It’s a lot less about being chic and more about sitting outside with a bottle of wine, eating incredible pasta, and being with my family—it doesn’t get any better than that. We usually go for reds and maybe a rosé in the summer. And we love a carbonara! On every trip, I'm struck by the fact that Italians don’t live to work, they work to live. They enjoy their families, their wine and food, and value happiness over everything. It’s why my husband and I got married here.”



Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff