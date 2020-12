Scenic Spots to Enjoy Wine

Whatever the season, lifestyle photographer Charissa Fay finds there’s nothing more relaxing than sharing wine with family or friends. “Hearing the sound of a cork being pulled out of a new bottle and seeing a beautiful red or white poured always calms my nerves and senses,” she says. “Whether I travel for work or pleasure, I love to seek out beautiful vistas to enjoy a glass of wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to quietly soak in the scenery and embrace the local lifestyle.” Her appreciation of the good life and natural luxury rings true to the winemaking philosophy of Cloudy Bay . And its refreshing citrusy Sauvignon Blanc and spicy Pinot Noir pair perfectly with these scenic spots Charissa recently explored.