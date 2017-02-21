Scenic Spots to Enjoy Wine

New York City

My favorite New York City season is fall when Central Park's foliage explodes with color. Oranges, reds, yellows—these beautiful, earthy hues provide a stunning backdrop for the city. I love to wander through the park's trails to find the most beautiful pockets of color and then settle on the Great Lawn for an urban picnic with a basket of smoked chicken sandwiches, a grain salad, and mixed berry tarts. Perfect Pairing: Cloudy Bay's spicy, fruity Pinot Noir