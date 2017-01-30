Scenes from Evenings AFAR Belize

Where are you going?
Shaking Things Up
We channeled the vibe of Belize at our Evenings AFAR party on January 24th, transforming New York’s The Happiest Hour into a Caribbean hot spot through tropical flowers and Belizean flavors like coconut rum punch and Johnny Cakes. The vibrant atmosphere and live Kriol music kept the crowd upbeat—and got them inspired to plan a trip to Belize. Check out these photos from the event and browse the AFAR guide to Belize for more destination information.
By Lucy Flanagan , AFAR Contributor
  • 1 / 10
    Shaking Things Up
    The Happiest Hour’s mixologists created custom drinks inspired by Belize.
  • 2 / 10
    Cocktail Hour Kicks Off
    Guests raise a glass to Belize.
  • 3 / 10
    Sharing the Best of Belize
    Guests shared photos of the night on Instagram (#AFARBelize) for a chance to win a trip to Belize.
  • 4 / 10
    Kriol Music
    Guests enjoyed live Kriol music over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
  • 5 / 10
    Friends of AFAR
    AFAR friends and consumers joined us at The Happiest Hour to celebrate Belize.
  • 6 / 10
    Belize in a Glass
    Serving up cocktails including the Belizean Breeze (tequila, mint, cucumber, lime juice).
  • 7 / 10
    Tropical Flowers
    Colorful flowers and candles helped make a cold night in New York City feel like a warm night in Belize.
  • 8 / 10
    Belize Totes
    Guests created custom silkscreened Belize totes.
  • 9 / 10
    A Toast to Belize
    Guests savored cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
  • 10 / 10
    Belize Tourism
    Belize Tourism Director of Marketing Karen Pike (left) and AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio.

