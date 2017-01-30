Scenes from Evenings AFAR Belize

- 1 / 10Shaking Things UpThe Happiest Hour’s mixologists created custom drinks inspired by Belize.
- 2 / 10Cocktail Hour Kicks OffGuests raise a glass to Belize.
- 3 / 10Sharing the Best of BelizeGuests shared photos of the night on Instagram (#AFARBelize) for a chance to win a trip to Belize.
- 4 / 10Kriol MusicGuests enjoyed live Kriol music over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
- 5 / 10Friends of AFARAFAR friends and consumers joined us at The Happiest Hour to celebrate Belize.
- 6 / 10Belize in a GlassServing up cocktails including the Belizean Breeze (tequila, mint, cucumber, lime juice).
- 7 / 10Tropical FlowersColorful flowers and candles helped make a cold night in New York City feel like a warm night in Belize.
- 8 / 10Belize TotesGuests created custom silkscreened Belize totes.
- 9 / 10A Toast to BelizeGuests savored cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
- 10 / 10Belize TourismBelize Tourism Director of Marketing Karen Pike (left) and AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio.