Scenes from Evenings AFAR Belize

We channeled the vibe of Belize at our Evenings AFAR party on January 24th, transforming New York’s The Happiest Hour into a Caribbean hot spot through tropical flowers and Belizean flavors like coconut rum punch and Johnny Cakes. The vibrant atmosphere and live Kriol music kept the crowd upbeat—and got them inspired to plan a trip to Belize. Check out these photos from the event and browse the AFAR guide to Belize for more destination information.