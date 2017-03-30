Scenes from AFAR Conversations in Los Angeles

Where are you going?
An L.A. Hotel with a View
We gathered at The London West Hollywood last week for an AFAR Conversations event, “Arms Wide Open: Engaging Today’s Global Citizen.” Guests—a mix of industry leaders, influencers, and the AFAR Travel Advisory Council—mingled over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before the panel discussion led by AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz. It featured Javier Arredondo, founder and president of Travesías Media; Aza Ziegler, founder of vintage-inspired fashion label Calle Del Mar; and Toby Trevarthen, author of Narrative Generation. Here’s a recap in 11 photos.
By Lucy Flanagan , AFAR Contributor
Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 1 / 11
    An L.A. Hotel with a View
    An L.A. Hotel with a View
    The enticing rooftop view from the London West Hollywood, our host for AFAR Conversations.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 2 / 11
    With the AFAR Travel Advisory Council
    With the AFAR Travel Advisory Council
    Many members of our Travel Advisory Council joined us for AFAR Conversations. They make it their business to know the latest trends and immersive experiences, which is why we love them. From left: Kristen Korey Pike, Kristin Nicholas (AFAR regional sales director), William Kiburz, Michael Holtz, Kate Doty, Katie Cadar, Arabella Bowen (AFAR executive digital editor), Mark Conroy (managing director, the Americas Silversea Cruises), Shelby Donley, and Kate Appleton (AFAR branded content director).
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 3 / 11
    This Way to AFAR Conversations
    This Way to AFAR Conversations
    Guests were guided through the gorgeous lobby of The London West Hollywood for cocktails and tasty bites.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 4 / 11
    Cocktails and Conversation
    Cocktails and Conversation
    Guests chatted over signature drinks and passed hors d'oeuvres.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 5 / 11
    The Expat Issue
    The Expat Issue
    The March/April issue on display at AFAR Conversations—appropriately themed for our event exploring how to engage global citizens through storytelling.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 6 / 11
    Friends of AFAR
    Friends of AFAR
    From left: writer Alexandra Cheney, photographer Marianna Jamadi, South Australian Tourism communications manager Lisa Cohen, and writer Krista Simmons.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 7 / 11
    Talking Travel
    Talking Travel
    Offer Nissenbaum, managing director of Peninsula Beverly Hills (left) with AFAR chief revenue officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio and AFAR Travel Advisory Council member Michael Holtz, owner and CEO of SmartFlyer.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 8 / 11
    The Panel
    The Panel
    Once guests were settled in the London West Hollywood’s screening room, complete with plush seats and surround sound, AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz introduced the panel.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 9 / 11
    Q&A
    Q&A
    The panelists took questions, including one from AFAR Ambassador Rachel Rudwall.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 10 / 11
    Aza Ziegler
    Aza Ziegler
    The founder of retro California-inspired label Calle Del Mar fielded a question from the crowd.


    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry
  • 11 / 11
    That’s a Wrap!
    That’s a Wrap!
    Check out more Conversations event photos in our Facebook Album.
    Ivy Augusta | Julia Henry

