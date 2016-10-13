Scenes from AFAR Conversations at Bergdorf Goodman

Where are you going?
Our latest AFAR Conversations event brought us to Bergdorf’s in midtown Manhattan to explore the intersection of style, design, and travel. Guests gathered over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres amid the seventh floor’s lavish home décor, fine china, crystal, and silver. The group then moved to BG restaurant for an intriguing panel led by AFAR Deputy Editor Jennifer Flowers, and featuring Alexandra Champalimaud, founder and president of Champalimaud Design; Edie Rodriguez, CEO and president of Crystal Cruises; and Jim Shay, President of ISAIA. Here’s a recap of the event in 10 photos.
By Erin Jeffery , AFAR Staff
LUIS ZEPEDA
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Welcome to Bergdorf’s
    Welcome to Bergdorf’s
    Heading into AFAR Conversations on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Cocktail Hour Gets Underway
    Cocktail Hour Gets Underway
    AFAR Publisher Bryan Kinkade with Laura Matar and Samina Sabir of Myriad Travel Marketing.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Tomato Art
    Tomato Art
    Toybox heirloom tomatoes with herbed chèvre and crispy prosciutto.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Jim Shreve
    Jim Shreve
    The President of Baccarat USA was among the notable attendees.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Talking Travel
    Talking Travel
    AFAR Branded Content Director Kate Appleton catching up with photographer and AFAR Ambassador Alice Gao.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Cheese Squares
    Cheese Squares
    The one-bite truffle grilled cheese was a hit among guests.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Barry Brown
    Barry Brown
    The AFAR executive sales director looking appropriately dapper.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    Panelists and AFAR Staff
    Panelists and AFAR Staff
    Joe Diaz, AFAR cofounder; Edie Rodriguez, CEO and president of Crystal Cruises; Jennifer Flowers, AFAR deputy editor; Alexandra Champalimaud, Champalimaud Design founder and president; Jim Shay, president of ISAIA; and Greg Sullivan, AFAR cofounder.
    LUIS ZEPEDA
    The Style and Design Issue
    The Style and Design Issue
    Our September/October 2016 issue on display at AFAR Conversations.
    LUIS ZEPEDA

