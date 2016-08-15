Salzburg City and Culture

Performing Arts

From theater to opera to concerts, the performing arts thrive in Salzburg. This is most evident during the annual Salzburg Festival, first held in 1920. There are, however, many performances worth attending outside of festival time. The Marionette Theatre, established in 1913, is one of the oldest puppet theaters in the world, and stages operas, ballets, and more. It's a unique and delightful experience with an Old World ambience; check out the auditorium's chandeliers and stucco work and the wonderful sets. For more familiar types of shows, fantastic plays, operas, and ballet works can also be enjoyed at the famous Landestheater and Großes Festspielhaus.

Photo by Eva Schmiedleitner