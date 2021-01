Salzburg City and Culture

Castles and Fortresses

It's impossible to miss the massive 11th-century fortress of Hohensalzburg towering above the old town: It's one of the largest fully preserved fortresses in Central Europe. Construction was begun in 1077 by Archbishop Gebhard von Salzburg; it was enlarged significantly in the early 16th century. The former apartments of the prince-archbishops feature intricate wood carvings, as well as fine items such as the 16th-century porcelain stove in the Golden Room. Medieval art is the highlight of the Burgmuseum, while the Rainer Regiment Museum has an impressive display of arms and armor. But even those less interested in the fortress and its story will still enjoy its views of the city and the Alps. The trip up can be made by foot or on a funicular that departs from the Festungsgasse. The Alte Residenz and Neue Residenz palaces of the archbishops are found in the DomQuartier , while the fantasy palace and gardens at Schloss Hellbrunn outside the city can be reached by a short car or bus ride.