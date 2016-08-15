Romantic Salzburg

Relax at the Spa

For the ultimate in Alpine wellness, head for the four-star Tauern Spa at Zell am See near the ski resort Kaprun. Relax and rejuvenate in its world-class sauna and aromatic steam baths; there's even a special sauna area for those who aren't comfortable going nude. Indoor and outdoor pools, spa treatments, and six different restaurants and bars complete this luxurious approach to mountain adventure. The breathtaking views of the Alps from the comfort of the Skyline Pool alone make it worth the trek out of Salzburg. Within the city, enjoy body and facial treatments at the spa of the Hotel Schloss Mönchstein or revive at the Sporrer Sauna.

Photo courtesy of Tauern Spa at Zell am See