Rio de Janeiro: City of Beaches

The World’s Prettiest Gym

On the shores of Ipanema, the sparkling sea serves as a backdrop for what can only be described as the world’s prettiest gym. Head here to watch—or join—a pickup football game, and you’ll quickly understand why Brazil has more World Cup victories than any other country. Even the amateur players are amazing. Also keep an eye out for games of futevôlei (volleyball played with the feet instead of the hands) and frescobal (similar to paddleball). Rio’s beaches are even popular with runners and power-walkers, who cut through the sand in bathing suits and bare feet.

Photo by Ana Schlimovich