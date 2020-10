Rio de Janeiro: City of Beaches

Surf with the Locals

Whether you want to join the fun or just watch, you’ll find plenty of surf spots in and around Rio. The swells of Arpoador are the most popular in the city, so get there early to avoid the crowds. You can also find fairly consistent breaks near Leblon and Ipanema. Just outside Rio, Macumba and Prainha beaches are well known to wave riders. If you’re new to surfing, join a local school like Rio Surf n Stay, which provides gear, a few lessons, and simple overnight accommodations so you can hit the beach first thing the next morning.