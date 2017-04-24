Where are you going?
Reasons to Cruise with Silversea in 6 Photos
Mary Jean Tully has traveled the globe on countless cruise ships since she founded Tully Luxury Travel 30 years ago. So which have made the biggest splash? The family-owned Silversea is one of her favorites. Its small ships are designed to navigate alluring and often far-flung destinations—from Thailand to Antarctica—without sacrificing any comforts. Tully and her team of Travel Designers know the ins and outs of the Silversea experience as they’ve been a top-producing agency for the cruise line since 2003. Find out more about what makes Silversea stand out, as Tully shares notable experiences from her own sailings.
Sponsored by Tully Luxury Travel
    Italy! Silversea has its roots in Italy, and ports of call like the Amalfi Coast will leave an impression on anyone—it certainly did with me. The Amalfi Coast has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it’s a remarkable example of the Mediterranean landscape. Each town has a character completely its own. –Mary Jean Tully of Tully Luxury Travel
    Silversea is renowned for its culinary excellence and features the only Relais & Châteaux restaurants at sea. The daily changing menus present a range of offerings, including vegetarian, as well as regional specialties specific to the destination. Silversea’s attention to detail and care goes above and beyond. When they became aware of my dietary restrictions, they bent over backwards to ensure every meal was taken care of. The most memorable was the quinoa pasta with brown rice and mushroom meatballs. –Mary Jean Tully of Tully Luxury Travel
    Silversea is passionate about service that is richly personalized, genuine, and caring. They go the extra mile. One time, when we were docked in Sorrento, the staff set up a deck party. They had set up the party with some of the best local Italian dishes and live music—the only word I can use to describe it is magical. –Mary Jean Tully of Tully Luxury Travel
    Throughout the entire trip all the staff were knowledgeable and very accommodating. You get a peace of mind when you realize that all your needs are being taken care of for you—sometimes before you even ask. They take care of the smallest nuances and that helps to put you immediately at ease. –Mary Jean Tully of Tully Luxury Travel
    Silversea is all-inclusive, which means that there is, among other things, room service, selected wines, and premium spirits, and gratuities already included in the price. Those are the extras that can really add up on an ordinary cruise. There are daily onboard lectures held by highly qualified experts from all fields relevant to each destination. Silversea also ensures that the in-room experience is just as important as anything else they offer. The soaps, creams, and shampoos are all five-star products, which I appreciate, and I love taking advantage of their spa services. –Mary Jean Tully of Tully Luxury Travel
    Each and every time I travel with Silversea. I love the fact that I can sit in a quiet corner, be in an intimate setting with good company, and receive the same level of excellent service all the time. –Mary Jean Tully of Tully Luxury Travel

