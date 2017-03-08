Where are you going?
Quest for Beauty

Quest for Beauty
Quest for Beauty
Scroll through the slideshow to meet some of the women from @saramelotti's Quest for Beauty.
By Sarah Buder , AFAR Staff
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Scroll through the slideshow to meet some of the women from @saramelotti’s Quest for Beauty.

    Aix-en-Provence, France. July 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Hong Kong. January 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Trinidad, Cuba. March 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    "Do you feel beautiful?"

    "I don't feel particularly beautiful, but I don't feel ugly either. I feel good and serene with who I am."

    Monno, Italy. October 2015.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Sapa, Vietnam. January 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Omo Valley, Ethiopia. August 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Agadir, Morocco. October 2015.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Havana, Cuba. March 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    "What makes a woman beautiful?"

    "Her character."

    New York City. December 2015.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Sapa, Vietnam. January 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Paris, France. July 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Teabo, Mexico. March 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    "Do you feel beautiful?" 

    "Maybe. I think I'm too expensive—I show too much!" 

    Paris, France. July 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Hoi An, Vietnam. January 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Forcalquier, France. July 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Havana, Cuba. March 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty

    New York City. December 2015.

    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    "Do you feel beautiful?"

    "Yes."

    Teabo, Mexico. March 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Trinidad, Cuba. March 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Omo Valley, Ethiopia. August 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Hoi An, Vietnam. January 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    Merida, Mexico. March 2016.
    Quest for Beauty
    Quest for Beauty
    "What makes a woman beautiful?"

    "The way a woman acts is what makes her beautiful—as long as it's true."

    New York City. December 2015.

