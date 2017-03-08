- 1 / 23Quest for BeautyScroll through the slideshow to meet some of the women from @saramelotti’s Quest for Beauty.
Aix-en-Provence, France. July 2016.
Hong Kong. January 2016.
Trinidad, Cuba. March 2016.
"Do you feel beautiful?"
“I don’t feel particularly beautiful, but I don’t feel ugly either. I feel good and serene with who I am.”
Monno, Italy. October 2015.
Sapa, Vietnam. January 2016.
Omo Valley, Ethiopia. August 2016.
Agadir, Morocco. October 2015.
Havana, Cuba. March 2016.
"What makes a woman beautiful?"
“Her character.”
New York City. December 2015.
Sapa, Vietnam. January 2016.
Paris, France. July 2016.
Teabo, Mexico. March 2016.
"Do you feel beautiful?"
“Maybe. I think I’m too expensive—I show too much!”
Paris, France. July 2016.
Hoi An, Vietnam. January 2016.
Forcalquier, France. July 2016.
Havana, Cuba. March 2016.
- 17 / 23Quest for Beauty
New York City. December 2015.
"Do you feel beautiful?"
“Yes.”
Teabo, Mexico. March 2016.
Trinidad, Cuba. March 2016.
Omo Valley, Ethiopia. August 2016.
Hoi An, Vietnam. January 2016.
Merida, Mexico. March 2016.
"What makes a woman beautiful?"
“The way a woman acts is what makes her beautiful—as long as it’s true.”
New York City. December 2015.