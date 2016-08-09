Outside the Palace Walls

Unscheduled Wonders

"I love road trips and I think this one around Rajasthan was one of the best ones I’ve taken. It wasn’t just because every destination on our itinerary was so special, but because every day held a new surprise, like the day we stumbled upon this otherworldly quarry. Maybe in other countries, like the U.S., a place like this would be gated and secured, but here we could walk right in. There were no workers in sight (except for the small figure walking across the top of my frame). It felt abandoned and frozen in time, but we later found out it is very much operational—maybe the workers were taking a long break. A photographer’s paradise, indeed!"

Photo by João Canziani