Outdoor Adventures Made Better With Woolrich

- 1 / 6Ballard, SeattleThere’s a newness that comes with the changing of seasons, even amid familiar places. I’ve wandered these Ballard docks since I was much younger, fantasizing about where each vessel would cause its passengers to venture. That curiosity about the next adventure stays with me to this day. —@benschuyler
- 2 / 6Puget SoundI’ve found that retreating to water is an ultimate priority. It’s a hypnotic joy watching the waves of the Puget Sound in constant movement and the breeze rip off the surface of the sea. It’s the kind of experience that has held all kinds of people in awe for centuries, and Woolrich’s quintessential Arctic Parka made it comfortable to linger. —@benschuyler
- 3 / 6Seattle ForestThe autumn scent is unmissable in the Northwest. That blend of damp forest and fallen leaves will always be my favorite. It’s amazing how one sensory experience can cause a rush of nostalgia to be activated. Exploring wooded trails during autumn is something that never gets old. —@benschuyler
- 4 / 6Cradle MountainNo Tasmanian road trip is complete without a journey into the rugged wilderness of Cradle Mountain National Park. Against warnings of road closure, we arrived late afternoon. Snowflakes swirled around us, and the jagged mountain peaks hid behind leaden clouds. Bitter gusts sent waves across Dove Lake. I pulled my Woolrich down parka around me, grateful for the warmth against the biting cold. —@lucylaucht
- 5 / 6Cradle MountainOn our second morning in Tasmania we woke in the dark, determined to catch a rare sunrise. The night before, a local bade us good luck, saying half-jokingly that the sun shines about 30 days a year here. Turned out we were in luck: The sun inched slowly above the horizon and the mountains blushed pink with alpenglow. We sipped hot coffee as golden rays warmed the land. I love how this Woolrich jacket has layers—as the temperature inched warmer, I removed the outer layer. —@lucylaucht
- 6 / 6Mt. AmosThe last evening on our Tasmanian road trip adventure. We raced to the top of Mt Amos, just catching the sunset. As the sun dipped behind the mountains, it was cold but my Woolrich Arctic parka kept me toasty warm. We sat in the dusk watching the first stars appear in the sky, not another soul for miles. —@lucylaucht
