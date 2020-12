Outdoor Adventures Made Better With Woolrich

Cradle Mountain

On our second morning in Tasmania we woke in the dark, determined to catch a rare sunrise. The night before, a local bade us good luck, saying half-jokingly that the sun shines about 30 days a year here. Turned out we were in luck: The sun inched slowly above the horizon and the mountains blushed pink with alpenglow. We sipped hot coffee as golden rays warmed the land. I love how this Woolrich jacket has layers—as the temperature inched warmer, I removed the outer layer. — @lucylaucht