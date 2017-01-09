Our Top 12 Travel Lists From 2016

- 1 / 1312. 12 Must-Do Experiences in RomeDue to Rome’s sheer density, narrowing down 12 must-do experiences is a gargantuan task. Naturally, major sites like the Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain, and the Colosseum are musts, but visiting lesser-known archeological parks like the Baths of Caracalla helps provide an even clearer picture of the ancient city. Going off the beaten path to view public parks and immerse yourself in ruin-riddled residential districts pays massive dividends and is the only way to fully experience how Romans live.
Charming Old Towns and Picturesque Villages Near BarcelonaGive yourself a break from Barcelona's noise and traffic and travel to another time and place: life as lived in Catalonia's smaller villages and historic old towns. Stroll medieval bridges, hike around stone houses that hang onto green hills for dear life, and enjoy a breather from the crowded streets of Barcelona. Foodies can visit artisan shops for charcuterie, cheeses, and bread or eat traditional and nouvelle cuisine made from seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.
The 10 Best Things to Do in Big Sur, CaliforniaCountless writers, painters, and musicians share a common muse: the 90-mile stretch of California coastline known as Big Sur. Here, chiseled mountains edge the Pacific, chefs serve inventive cuisine, and a resurgent arts scene is growing amid the redwood trees.
The World's Most Epic WaterfallsYou've heard of Niagara Falls, Yosemite Falls, and Victoria Falls, but have you run the trails over and under the cascading rivers of Iceland? Seen the tallest waterfall in Australasia? Trekked to the tucked-away wonders of the South American jungles? Strap on your all-terrain sandals. You may yet have some exploring to do.
Washington's National ParksSeattle serves up more than great coffee: This seaside city puts you within striking distance of three national parks. North Cascades, Mount Rainier, and Olympic preserve some of the most staggering mountain vistas in the nation—and all sit within 150 miles of Sea-Tac, making it easy to link the three in one 960-mile road trip. Go in early July to wade among alpine wildflowers, or in August and September to see the summits uncloaked by clouds.
13 Incredibly Charming European VillagesWith winding streets, colorful buildings, and plenty of places to explore, these 13 European villages are worth seeing.
23 Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences for Serious TravelersIf travel is the best form of education, then consider this a master class. These experiences go off the beaten path and offer deeper, richer, and more fulfilling experiences. As you'll see, the rewards are worth the extra effort.
31 Luxury Vacations That Won't Break the BankThese great experiences will make you feel like a million bucks but won't break the bank.
The Most Beautiful Places to Stay in the WorldSettle in. These hotels are a destination in and of themselves.
7 Wonders of the Natural WorldThere are many different lists of natural wonders, but the most popular and widely used is the list created by CNN. Unlike the New 7 Wonders list, which was determined by popular vote, this list was created by experts around the world who ranked sites based on statistical and traditional significance, uniqueness, and pure splendor.
24 Amazing Beaches in the United StatesThere's no need to leave our great nation to find some of the world's best beaches. Here are 24 of our favorites.
10 Life-Changing TripsWe don't subscribe to the idea of a bucket list. Every trip can be life-changing, in some way or another. Whether it gets us out of our comfort zone, gives us a new perspective on the world, or just lets us breathe a little deeper—there's no need to be checking things off a list. Here are a few places that could change your life.
