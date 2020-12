Our Top 10 Wayfarer Stories of 2016

In 2016, we covered a lot of ground on our blog, the Wayfarer. From a personality quiz that assessed the best travel destination for you to an extensive list of what not to do in Europe , we wanted to make sure our readers were updated with the latest travel news throughout the year. We’ve rounded up our readers’ favorite Wayfarer stories of 2016 so we can all be on the same page before we head into a new year of travel and exploration.