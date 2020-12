Off the Taco Trail

El Gran Cazador

With our stomachs primed from mole, and our inhibitions calmed with wine, we headed over to El Gran Cazador México’s booth in the Mercado de San Juan market. The most immediately noticeable thing in the stall was the row of metal buckets containing everything from dung beetles to scorpions. To begin our adventurous pursuit of the bizarre, we tried the dung beetle, known locally as a jumil. Offering a pungent pack of flavors—when I bit into it, it popped like a sausage and it was extremely bitter—the dung beetle is a local delicacy that is eaten alone or used as a garnish in tacos. We then made our way through the bins of ants, grasshoppers, and worms, eventually finding that the grasshoppers were our favorites. Each variety was accented with spices, which made the crunchy critters reminiscent of common corn snacks.