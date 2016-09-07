Off the Taco Trail

- 1 / 8A Food Tour of Mexico City’s Most Delicious (and Unusual) SnacksMexico is so revered for its diverse gastronomy that, in 2010, it was named an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Destination by UNESCO. Although you could spend weeks sampling all manner of interesting local cuisine across the country, the capital, Mexico City, is a one-stop shop for the ultimate Mexican culinary crawl. From classic ceviche tostadas to the more bizarre grasshoppers and scorpions, it’s easy to eat your way through the city’s historic center. With the help of Sabores Mexico Food Tours guide Mariana Guzman, we dove into the downtown food scene to discover the city’s best—and sometimes weirdest—snacks.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 2 / 8Black Mole Enchiladas at Oaxaca en MéxicoMole and Mexico go hand-in-hand, and nowhere is this more evident than in Oaxaca. Although the origin of mole is popularly disputed, one thing is certain: Oaxaca is the land of seven moles. Of the varieties, black mole is the most common, and Mexico City’s Oaxaca en México restaurant has made a name for itself for precisely this dish. Black mole is a combination of more than 34 ingredients, which are ground by hand in a traditional mealing stone known as a metate. Once ground, the black mole paste is toasted, hydrated, and combined with almond, avocado leaves, chocolate, ginger, and six different chilies to make a thick, savory stew. The delicious sweet and savory curry is served over an enchilada with a side of rice and is a perfect blend of rich, smoky flavors, with the heartiness of chocolate.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 3 / 8Delicatessen La Jersey GourmetNext stop: a food crawl through the Mercado de San Juan, a food-lover’s paradise where traditional Mexican market wares meet gourmet and exotic foods. We began with cheese, wine, and tapas at Delicatessen La Jersey Gourmet. Passed down through four generations, the food stall offers over 460 varieties of cheese that are mixed, matched, and served on toast. No matter the variety you choose, each toast is served with a glass of Casa Madero wine. Established in 1597 in Valle de Parras, Casa Madero is highly revered in the local community because it is the oldest winery in North America.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 4 / 8El Gran CazadorWith our stomachs primed from mole, and our inhibitions calmed with wine, we headed over to El Gran Cazador México’s booth in the Mercado de San Juan market. The most immediately noticeable thing in the stall was the row of metal buckets containing everything from dung beetles to scorpions. To begin our adventurous pursuit of the bizarre, we tried the dung beetle, known locally as a jumil. Offering a pungent pack of flavors—when I bit into it, it popped like a sausage and it was extremely bitter—the dung beetle is a local delicacy that is eaten alone or used as a garnish in tacos. We then made our way through the bins of ants, grasshoppers, and worms, eventually finding that the grasshoppers were our favorites. Each variety was accented with spices, which made the crunchy critters reminiscent of common corn snacks.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 5 / 8Rosse GourmetFrom the peculiar to the perennial, we moved on to Rosse Gourmet, Mercado de San Juan’s most delicate shop. Offering every imaginable edible flower and root, the snacks at Rosse Gourmet were as beautiful to see as they were to taste. To cleanse our palates, we began with the golden root, known locally as chilcuague, which is also used as a healing herb by locals. The herb triggers an immediate waterfall in the mouth—a tingling and steady salivation—and was unlike anything we’d ever tasted. We sampled many varieties of organic edible flowers, including yerba buena de naranja (a flower with spearmint and orange flavors), before ending with a rose and sesame seed chocolate cream dessert, served with an edible rose and topped with caramelized figs.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 6 / 8El CaguamoAfter exiting Mercado de San Juan and entering the bustling Mexico City streets, we headed for El Caguamo, a popular downtown haunt for locals. The bodega, which was made famous by a few Mexico City radio announcers, combines an unlikely pair: the tastes of the sea and the accessibility of street food. The most popular item on the menu is the ceviche tostada. Served on a circular corn chip and topped with chunks of octopus, fish, and shrimp, the ceviche tostada is best enjoyed with one of El Caguamo’s famous house hot sauces, which provide the perfect complement to the acidity of the citrus in the ceviche.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 7 / 8La Mascota CantinaNo Mexico City food crawl is complete without a stop at a traditional Mexican cantina. La Mascota is a favorite watering hole for locals who frequent the downtown historic district, and it’s easy to see why: Like a Spanish tapas bar, the purchase of even a single drink comes with free food for the rest of your stay at the cantina. We combed through the menu and ordered hearty portions of quesadillas, sopes, and tortas to spread out across the table. Cervezas (beers) in hand, we toasted in celebration of Mexico’s traditional flavors as the restaurant’s mariachi band serenaded the sea of locals.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 8 / 8What’s Next. . .Photo by Marianna Jamadi