Off the Taco Trail

A Food Tour of Mexico City’s Most Delicious (and Unusual) Snacks

Mexico is so revered for its diverse gastronomy that, in 2010, it was named an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Destination by UNESCO. Although you could spend weeks sampling all manner of interesting local cuisine across the country, the capital, Mexico City , is a one-stop shop for the ultimate Mexican culinary crawl. From classic ceviche tostadas to the more bizarre grasshoppers and scorpions, it’s easy to eat your way through the city’s historic center. With the help of Sabores Mexico Food Tours guide Mariana Guzman, we dove into the downtown food scene to discover the city’s best—and sometimes weirdest—snacks.

Photo by Marianna Jamadi