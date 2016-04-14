Northern Lights, Beluga Whales, and More Wonders of Manitoba

Day 4

Your return flight to Winnipeg doesn’t depart until late afternoon, giving summer visitors time to go on a boat tour across the Churchill River to the. The construction of the fur trade fort began in 1731 and after it was surrendered to the French in 1782, it was never used again. The dramatic ruins are located in a stunning setting, rising above the flat tundra and guarding the entrance to the Churchill River. Along the way, keep your eyes peeled for a polar bear or two sunbathing along the rocky shores. You can also spend the morning learning about Canada’s Metis culture and sled dogs from a born-and-bred Churchillian musher. While you won’t be able to go on a sled ride, dog carting is as memorable as its cold-season counterpart. Head back to Churchill and then return to Winnipeg. After settling in at the, you’ll head out to explore the, where historic buildings now house boutiques and restaurants, and, named Canada’s greatest neighborhood in 2012 thanks to its youthful buzz and diverse restaurants. You’ll dine at one of Will’s favorite restaurants,which serves a menu of classic and contemporary tapas.