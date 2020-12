Nordstrom’s Designer Hunter on Her Favorite Finds Around the Globe

In the colorful world of Olivia Kim, fashion and travel go hand in hand. As the vice president of creative projects for Nordstrom , she hops around the globe in search of the most forward-looking designers —and since she knows her brand’s next great idea could come from anywhere, she’s ready to be inspired as soon as she hits the ground. “I need to get in with a new city as soon as I get there,” says Kim. “That means dumping my bag in a hotel room and walking, whether I know where I’m going or not.” The designs she brings back to Seattle turn up at the retail giant’s in-store pop-up shops called Pop-In@Nordstrom; her boutique-within-a-department-store, Space; and The Lab, which features collections from edgy, emerging designers . Whether she’s strolling the streets of Paris or scrolling through Instagram at the Tokyo airport, Kim’s travels feed her imagination. Here are a few of the things that inspire her, from her favorite suitcase to one of her best flea-market finds.