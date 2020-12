No Cars Allowed: The 10 Best Pedestrian Streets Around the World

3. Carnaby Street (London, England)

Spanning 13 streets with more than 100 shops and 60 bars, restaurants, and cafés, Carnaby Street is a lively hub in London’s West End . The strip has a long, colorful history as the birthplace of Swinging London in the 1960s, home to Lowndes/Carnaby Market, and creative hub for the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and Paul McCartney. The street was converted to walkers only in 1973 and has since continued to draw artists, musicians, designers, and shoppers through its iconic welcome arch.