New Hotels We Highly Recommend

The Galapagos

The Galápagos Islands may not be the first destination that comes to mind when you hear “safari,” but this eco-luxury resort—complete with luxury tents, infinity pool, and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean—could change that. The camp offers an array of safari packages to help you explore the islands and see their unique wildlife, and back in camp you can enjoy farm-to-table cuisine that reflects the property’s eco-friendly focus, made from produce and animals raised on the grounds. (The family has plans for a chocolate plantation, so someday the dessert ingredients might be hyper-local too.)