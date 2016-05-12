New Hotels We Highly Recommend

- 1 / 15Where to Stay Next...Start planning your next getaway, and book a room at one of these recently opened retreats.
Miami
Faena Hotel
This Miami stay is the centerpiece of the Faena District, an arts and culture-focused neighborhood dreamed up by Argentinian developer Alan Faena. The Faena Hotel is the first part of the billion-dollar district to open, and the property is a work of art with vibrant ocean-inspired red and teal decor. The hotel has 58 rooms and 111 suites, plus a cabaret-style theater and Argentine chef Francis Mallmann’s newest restaurant, Los Fuegos, which is focused on asado, Argentine barbeque.Photo courtesy of Faena Miami Beach Hotel/Facebook
Nashville
Urban Cowboy B&B
The style of this Southwest-meets-art deco hotel is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before (unless, that is, you’ve visited the first Urban Cowboy property in Brooklyn, New York). This former manse is located in historic East Nashville, just down the road from quaint boutiques and buzzing bars. Even if you’re not booked at this bed and breakfast, you should stop by for a tour and enjoy the common areas, where funky furniture and musical instruments bring travelers and locals together under one roof.
Photo courtesy of Urban Cowboy
North Carolina
The Durham
Housed in a 1969 bank building, this hotel has brilliantly revived its site’s mid-century modern design. The retro-styled bedrooms boast triangular-patterned blue bedding and simple lightwood furnishings, and common areas embrace a 1950s style. But for the best view in the building, make your way up to the 3,000 square-foot roof-deck where you can enjoy panoramic views of Durham while sipping cocktails that, like the rest of the hotel, are brilliant updates of beloved classics.Photo courtesy of Spencer Lowell
Chicago
The sleek, artistic look of this urban stay is hard to ignore. British designer Tara Bernerd paid homage to Chicago by giving the space an industrial vibe with nods to the city’s design history (like geometric tiles reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs). Bedrooms are furnished with asymmetrical velvet couches where guests can gaze at views of the city and Lake Michigan through large windows. While you’re there, don’t miss enjoying one of the city’s best breakfasts, with dishes ranging from farro-buttermilk pancakes to eggs with gnocchi.Photo courtesy of John Philp
Connecticut
Winvian Farm in Morris
Located in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut, this 18-century estate gets its name from its former owners (Winthrop and Vivian Smith). The hotel, which has been run by the same family since 1948, has recently evolved to include a new “seed to table” initiative. Now the resort produces the majority of its food in its three-acre organic garden and raises its own chickens, pigs, and bees. And that’s not all: The estate also added 18 new cottages, a five-star farm-to-table dining experience, and a luxury spa.Photo courtesy of Seth Bird
Chile
Hacienda Hotel Vira Vira
This nature escape is a 23-acre estate shaded by 1,000-year-old Araucaria trees and surrounded by untouched wildlife, lagoons, and wild rivers. The company prides itself on a concept it calls “The Elegance of Adventure,” which means providing guests with an all-inclusive experience filled with activities and excursions—from horseback riding to hiking through the Villarrica National Park to exploring nearby volcanoes.Photo by James Florio
The Galapagos
Galápagos Safari Camp
The Galápagos Islands may not be the first destination that comes to mind when you hear “safari,” but this eco-luxury resort—complete with luxury tents, infinity pool, and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean—could change that. The camp offers an array of safari packages to help you explore the islands and see their unique wildlife, and back in camp you can enjoy farm-to-table cuisine that reflects the property’s eco-friendly focus, made from produce and animals raised on the grounds. (The family has plans for a chocolate plantation, so someday the dessert ingredients might be hyper-local too.)Photo courtesy of Galápagos Safari Camp
Istanbul
Soho House
This 87-room hotel is the latest addition to the Soho House group, a collection of gorgeous private members’ clubs for people in creative industries. The 19th-century palazzo is full of stunning frescoes and furnished with leather armchairs and kilim rugs. After a good night’s rest in one of the property’s stylish suites, definitely stick around for a traditional Turkish breakfast—complete with thyme-infused cheese, pepper jams, and olives.Photo courtesy of Soho House
Marrakech
Mandarin Oriental
This Moroccan escape is surrounded by olive groves and landscaped gardens filled with jasmine and roses. The property includes 63 villas and suites all decorated with updates of traditional Moroccan décor. While there's plenty to do on the property—with swimming pools, cooking classes, and access to the Royal Golf club—the luxury hotel is also located only minutes away from the city’s famous medina and other major attractions.Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental
Cape Town
Leeu House
Located in the heart of Franschhoek village, this 12-room boutique hotel in a Cape Dutch–style house boasts a simple but lively design. Pick a terrace room with mountain views and dine at The Conservatory—the hotel's indoor-outdoor restaurant that serves dishes made from locally caught seafood, like fish masala with puy lentils. With an array of galleries and shops just down the street, Leeu House is also an ideal base for sightseeing.Photo courtesy of Leeu House
Ho Chi Minh City
Reverie Saigon
This luxury hotel is the tallest in the city, and the property also sets the bar high for innovative design. Four well-known Italian designers created this 286-room masterpiece full of mosaics, frescoes, and gold accents. The hotel also has a restaurant, R&J Italian, where freshly baked bread and regional pasta dishes are served. And for a more traditional meal, try the Royal Pavilion: a fine-dining space decked out in jade, vermilion, and gold furnishings that reflect its Asian cuisine, including Vietnamese-style barbequed king prawns and Cantonese-inspired sea cucumber and bird’s nest.Photo courtesy of Reverie Saigon
Chengdu
Temple House Hotel
Past meets present at this new luxury hotel inspired by Chengdu’s history. Enter through the Bitieshi, a restored Qing dynasty courtyard home, which leads to a more modern building with a three-dimensional “woven façade” (a nod to the city’s famous brocade weaving) and is decorated with timber, bamboo, and stones to bring the outdoors inside. Take advantage of traditional wellness treatments at Mi Xun spa, then head over to the teahouse to finish the day with a cup of bi tan snow tea scented with whole jasmine flowers.Photo courtesy of Mi Xun Teahouse
Tel Aviv
This 30-room boutique hotel reflects Tel Aviv’s trendy style with geometric carpets and canary yellow couches. The design-focused hotel has a roof-deck furnished with oversize daybeds where guests can lounge and take in unobstructed waterfront views. Start your day with a traditional Israeli breakfast, then head to the beach, just a block away.Photo by Assaf Pinchuk
