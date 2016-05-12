New Hotels We Highly Recommend

Connecticut

Winvian Farm in Morris



Located in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut, this 18-century estate gets its name from its former owners (Winthrop and Vivian Smith). The hotel, which has been run by the same family since 1948, has recently evolved to include a new “seed to table” initiative. Now the resort produces the majority of its food in its three-acre organic garden and raises its own chickens, pigs, and bees. And that’s not all: The estate also added 18 new cottages, a five-star farm-to-table dining experience, and a luxury spa.