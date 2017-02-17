Milan’s Stylish Residents Take to the Streets

Where are you going?
Fashion week in Milan is around the corner, which means that residents of Italy’s most fashionable city will be putting their most stylish foot forward. We’re looking beyond the fashion shows and taking to the streets in search of the city’s chicest locals.
By Ashley Goldsmith
Photo by @ryanfabiani
    Red and green aren’t reserved for the holiday season. These friends give this pop of complementary colors a whole new life.
    Photo by @ryanfabiani
    We’re dying to read what all of the buttons on her jacket say.
    Photo by @eyeoccupy017
    A hat and John Lennon–style glasses perfectly accessorize this vintage-inspired look.
    Photo by @zalahadad
    Neutral tones don’t have to be boring when you add a pop of color like this stylish woman’s turquoise purse.
    Photo by @streeteye75
    We’ve always believed that couples who travel together stay together, but we may need to change our tune. Couples who dress alike have staying power, too.
    Photo by @streeteye75
    This woman takes black and yellow to a whole new level with her mustard-colored peplum pencil skirt.
    Photo by @milanstreetstyle
    A look is never complete without a stand-out hairstyle. This fashionable woman took her look up a notch with a sky-high ’do.
    Photo by @firstviewphoto
    It takes some dedication to wear a monochromatic look from head to toe, but this stylish local chose her shades of brown perfectly.
    Photo by @streeteye75
    Who says you need pants when your shirt is extra long and your boots are super high?
    Photo by @carodaur
    Sometimes the wind catches you at just the right moment and a stroll down the street can look like you’re strutting down the runway.
    Photo by @immisterpaul
    This effortlessly chic local managed to stay warm in this pink faux fur coat. Who says you can’t be stylish in the winter?
    Photo by @catewalk
    We’re not sure if wearing a gas mask is going to be a trend in 2017, but there’s a lot of style happening here. If you look past the overly cautious pedestrian, you’ll find another man in a colorful suit behind him and some perfectly bright pops of color from the stylish woman near him.
    Photo by @paulixblack
    We couldn’t help but picture the cover image of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album when we saw this jacket.
    Photo by @firstviewphoto
    It can be difficult to stylishly keep warm during the winter months in Milan. This woman opted out of the traditional coat-and-scarf look and went for a faux fur skirt, boots, and a turtleneck.
    Photo by @streeteye75


