Milan’s Stylish Residents Take to the Streets

- 1 / 15Complementary ColorsRed and green aren’t reserved for the holiday season. These friends give this pop of complementary colors a whole new life.
- 3 / 15AccessorizeA hat and John Lennon–style glasses perfectly accessorize this vintage-inspired look.
- 4 / 15Color PopNeutral tones don’t have to be boring when you add a pop of color like this stylish woman’s turquoise purse.
- 5 / 15Denim DuoWe’ve always believed that couples who travel together stay together, but we may need to change our tune. Couples who dress alike have staying power, too.
- 6 / 15Queen BeeThis woman takes black and yellow to a whole new level with her mustard-colored peplum pencil skirt.
- 7 / 15Straight Up StyleA look is never complete without a stand-out hairstyle. This fashionable woman took her look up a notch with a sky-high ’do.
- 8 / 1550 Shades of BrownIt takes some dedication to wear a monochromatic look from head to toe, but this stylish local chose her shades of brown perfectly.
- 9 / 15Thigh-HighWho says you need pants when your shirt is extra long and your boots are super high?
- 10 / 15Wind SweptSometimes the wind catches you at just the right moment and a stroll down the street can look like you’re strutting down the runway.
- 11 / 15Faux FurThis effortlessly chic local managed to stay warm in this pink faux fur coat. Who says you can’t be stylish in the winter?
- 12 / 15Fashion ArmyWe’re not sure if wearing a gas mask is going to be a trend in 2017, but there’s a lot of style happening here. If you look past the overly cautious pedestrian, you’ll find another man in a colorful suit behind him and some perfectly bright pops of color from the stylish woman near him.
- 13 / 15Sgt. PepperWe couldn’t help but picture the cover image of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album when we saw this jacket.
- 14 / 15Staying WarmIt can be difficult to stylishly keep warm during the winter months in Milan. This woman opted out of the traditional coat-and-scarf look and went for a faux fur skirt, boots, and a turtleneck.
