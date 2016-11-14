Memories That Stick: Refrigerator Magnets from Around the World

- 1 / 10AustraliaMake Australia the destination for your next wine country vacation. Head for Margaret River near Perth, the Barossa Valley near Adelaide, or the Hunter Valley near Sydney.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 2 / 10Puerto RicoSan Juan is in the midst of an electrifying street art movement. Follow @color_libre on Instagram to find new works and get the stories behind them.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 3 / 10ArizonaGo in September 2017 for Restival Arizona, a digital detox that’s run in partnership with several Navajo families on the border of their reservation near Flagstaff. It’s a rare opportunity to experience a legit sweat lodge, take workshops on stargazing and other cultural practices, and kick back with tribe members surrounded by wild mesa scenery.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 4 / 10SingaporeOn its just-launched nonstop flights from the West Coast, Singapore Airlines offers new A350 jets with humidified cabins and LED lighting options to fight jet lag.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 5 / 10Buenos AiresCapitalize on the friendly exchange rate at a fresh crop of new-school Argentinian restaurants. Try Chori for chimichurri chorizo and Proper for wood-fired pork dishes.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 6 / 10BrusselsOn March 11, Brussels will celebrate “Museum Night Fever.” More than 20 museums will stay open late and host concerts, fashion shows, art installations, interactive games, and other events. Then everyone will head to the huge afterparty.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 7 / 10IsraelThe city of Eilat hosts its first yoga festival January 19–21. Spend the days practicing yoga and meditation and the evenings dancing and cruising the Red Sea.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 8 / 10JapanIt’s always a good time to visit Japan. But go in spring to join in hanami, the tradition of welcoming the season by picnicking beneath the cherry blossoms.
Photo by Alex Palomino
- 9 / 10South AfricaSouth Africa is fast becoming an adventure capital. Hike or drive a 4x4 and spot elephants and lions at Addo Elephant National Park or spend an adrenaline-pumping afternoon watching cars or motorcycles compete at the Zwartkops Raceway.
Photo by Alex Palomino
