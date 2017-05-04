London’s Street Style

- 1 / 14Shades of GrayThis stylish Londoner turned a copy of the city’s Daily Telegraph newspaper into a perfectly matching accessory.
- 2 / 14Color-blockingNothing brightens up an overcast London day like a colorful look from head to toe.
- 3 / 14Casual ContemporaryWhat’s black and white and chic all over? This comfortable yet stylish look is perfect for a day exploring the city.
- 4 / 14Different TexturesMixing textures like denim, cotton, and leather can add flair to a casual look.
- 5 / 14Just add a furAdding a faux fur jacket to an athletic look can take this stylish woman from the gym to afternoon tea without a wardrobe change.
- 6 / 14Mix and MatchMixing patterns and colors can be difficult, but this fashionable local pulled it off effortlessly.
- 8 / 14Travel in StyleThis stylish woman knows that you can still look polished when in transit.
- 9 / 14No Umbrella NecessaryWhen you have a water-resistant patent leather jacket, there’s no need to cramp your style with a flimsy umbrella during London’s frequent rain showers.
- 10 / 14Pop of ColorAdding a pop of color to your look, like these red pumps, can take an everyday outfit to the next level.
- 11 / 14Do the catwalkIt doesn’t matter where you are; if you’re feeling stylish, you should treat any walkway like a runway.
- 12 / 14Sophisticated SkipIt’s completely acceptable to skip down the street when you’re excited about a new pair of boots.
- 13 / 14Unexpected InspirationExploring local street art is the perfect way to find color inspiration for your look.
