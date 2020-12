Live Your Bucket List in 2018

Step Back in Time

Christopher Columbus never made it to Mexico, but later Spanish explorers would discover civilizations there that left them in awe, most notably the Aztec and, on the Yucatan Peninsula, the Maya. You may have thought those cultures had vanished completely, but at the Club Med Cancun Yucatan , the excursion desk can arrange for a transfer back in time to some of the most impressive cities of the Maya including Chichen Itza, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that flourished from around 400 to 1400 C.E. On the Riviera Maya, the seaside settlement of Tulum was occupied even after the arrival of the Spanish in the 16th century, and its location overlooking the Caribbean will impress you just as it did the conquistadors. While time has stood still at those sites, it hasn’t at the Club Med. A resort-wide redesign was completed in November 2017, with reimagined pool areas, upgraded rooms, and new dining and wellness experiences.