Last Week’s Top Travel Photos

10. The City of Light (and Architecture)
We’re always on the lookout for gorgeous travel photos, and this past week, our #traveldeeper community delivered some serious stunners. See the world through their lenses, from the rolling hills of Switzerland to the streets of Vietnam, in your 10 favorite shots and tag your own Instagram photos with #traveldeeper for a chance to be featured next week. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!
By Dana Brindle , AFAR Contributor
Photo by @butnomatter.theroadislife

