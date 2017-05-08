Last Week’s Top Travel Photos

- 1 / 1110. The City of Light (and Architecture)Of the millions of reasons to fall in love with the City of Light, its architecture has to be one of the best.
Plan Your Trip: A Local’s Guide to ParisPhoto by @butnomatter.theroadislife
- 2 / 119. Go GreenThe hills are alive in the Swiss Alps, and they’re breathtakingly green too.
Plan Your Trip: The AFAR Guide to SwitzerlandPhoto by @carla_beans
- 3 / 118. Cruisin’We’re ready to cruise into the week ahead just like this cyclist on the streets of Hội An, Vietnam.
Visiting the iconic city yourself? Eat your way through its tastiest spots with the help of our guide.Photo by @blurrymail
- 4 / 117. Danish DelightsAFAR creative director @white_lightning explored Copenhagen last week week and fell in love with Denmark’s capital. With a bright view like this one, we can’t say we blame her!
Don’t miss our 12 Must-Do Experiences on your next visit to this Nordic nation.Photo by @white_lightning
- 5 / 116. Beach Day DreamingAnyone else craving a beach day? @erinkellyfisher captured this fun-in-the-sun shot on a recent trip to Florida.
Can’t wait for summer? Check out these 24 amazing beaches in the United States.Photo by @erinkellyfisher
- 6 / 115. We Love New YorkNothing says “New York” like some good old-fashioned street art.
Curious about how to best spend a weekend in the Big Apple? Check it out, here.Photo by @andreannu
- 7 / 114. Cotton Candy SkiesThe sun never sets on an amazing sunset, if you know what we mean.
Explore the world’s best spots to catch a rainbow-colored sky, from sunrise to sunset.Photo by @rosalee16
- 8 / 113. Spanish MasterpieceWe could spend hours marveling over the beauty of the Metropol Parasol in Seville, Spain. Did you know that this masterpiece is the world’s largest wooden structure?
Do you travel for the love of art and architecture? This AFAR guide is perfect for you.Photo by @bethany.speak
- 9 / 112. Turquoise TemptationTempted by turquoise waters in the Philippines? We are too.
Plan Your Trip: Explore the Philippines One Island at a TimePhoto by @gmp3
- 10 / 111. Uniquely SingaporeSingapore’s Gardens by the Bay is truly one of a kind.
Learn about more iconic experiences in this destination here.Photo by @nodestinations
