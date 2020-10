Kerala's Beaches

Kochi’s Chinese Fishing Nets

You can't miss the sight of Kochi's iconic Chinese fishing nets as you walk in the historic Fort Kochi area. These vertically installed nets, also known as shore-operated nets, came to Kerala in the late 1300s with the Chinese explorer Zheng. The contraptions consist of wooden poles about 30 feet high that are fixed close to or on the shore, with ropes and nets that drop over 213 feet. The nets are manned by teams of four or more fishermen, who work early in the mornings and evenings. If you time your visit with the haul, stop by the fish market that sets up close to the nets; it's somewhat pungent, but you can choose the freshest catch and take it to one of the adjoining food stalls or shacks, where cooks will prepare and serve the dish for you.