Kerala's Beaches

See Where Vasco da Gama Landed

Kerala’s coastline was the first entry point into the Indian subcontinent for European trading vessels and companies, and it all began with the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama, the first man to charter a sea route from Europe to India’s lucrative Malabar Coast. Vasco da Gama reached what is now known as Kappad Beach (near Kozhikode) in May 1498 with the intention of establishing a trading partnership in spices and textiles with the local rulers. Today, a small pillar made of stone, shadowed by palm fronds, stands as a reminder of that monumental feat. Where Portuguese ships once moored, now fishing vessels ply their trade, heading out every morning and evening to cast their nets and return with the day’s catch.

Photo by age fotostock