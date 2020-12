Inside the Mystical Solar Eclipse Party You Missed This Weekend

Symbiosis has been called Burning Man’s more hip cousin, and in many ways, it is. Unlike most music festivals, Symbiosis focuses on human connection, both to the Earth and to each other. The festival thrives on novelty—and events are only held when the producers see fit. This year, Symbiosis produced Oregon Eclipse , a six-day gathering that brought global collaborators and festival goers to a remote, private prairie five hours south of Portland, Oregon, to celebrate the total solar eclipse on August 21.