Inside the Mystical Solar Eclipse Party You Missed This Weekend

- 1 / 11Earth StageEarth Stage, one of five stages at Oregon Eclipse, was just one of the many spectacular architectural pieces designed for inspiration and expression.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 2 / 11Solar TemplePrior to the eclipse, One Nation, consisting of native groups from around the world, held a ceremony at the Solar Temple, to honor the event.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 3 / 11Sky StageDuring the day, workshops and classes were held, but at night, the stages came alive. The Sky Stage always promised a night of bass-heavy music, which ensured that the audience would be dancing well into the early morning.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 4 / 11International Fire CollectiveThe famed International Fire Collective performed every night at the Solar Temple, and the audience was stunned by their ability to fearlessly spin flames.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 5 / 11CarnivalCarnival activities like baton tossing and hula hooping are some favorite ways to interact with music among festival goers.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 6 / 11Sky Stage DanceFestivals are meant to be celebratory, a place to dance and dress for the occasion.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 7 / 11BridgeArtwork was scattered in every corner of the enormous festival grounds, and nearly all of it was designed for interaction.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 8 / 11SunsetAttendees had a week’s worth of dusty desert sunsets, enjoying daylight until 8:30 p.m. PST.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 9 / 11TotalityOn August 21, the eclipse began at 9:07 a.m. PST and reached totality at 10:20 a.m. PST, with totality lasting two minutes. The entire eclipse finished at 11:42 a.m. PST.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 10 / 11ConnectionMusic festivals like Symbiosis often create a cultural microcosm that encourages interpersonal connection, something that keeps people coming back again and again.Photo by Emily Zerella
- 11 / 11