Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Inside the Mystical Solar Eclipse Party You Missed This Weekend

Earth Stage
Inside the Mystical Solar Eclipse Party You Missed This Weekend
Symbiosis has been called Burning Man’s more hip cousin, and in many ways, it is. Unlike most music festivals, Symbiosis focuses on human connection, both to the Earth and to each other. The festival thrives on novelty—and events are only held when the producers see fit. This year, Symbiosis produced Oregon Eclipse, a six-day gathering that brought global collaborators and festival goers to a remote, private prairie five hours south of Portland, Oregon, to celebrate the total solar eclipse on August 21.
By Emily Zerella
Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 1 / 11
    Earth Stage
    Earth Stage
    Earth Stage, one of five stages at Oregon Eclipse, was just one of the many spectacular architectural pieces designed for inspiration and expression.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 2 / 11
    Solar Temple
    Solar Temple
    Prior to the eclipse, One Nation, consisting of native groups from around the world, held a ceremony at the Solar Temple, to honor the event.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 3 / 11
    Sky Stage
    Sky Stage
    During the day, workshops and classes were held, but at night, the stages came alive. The Sky Stage always promised a night of bass-heavy music, which ensured that the audience would be dancing well into the early morning.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 4 / 11
    International Fire Collective
    International Fire Collective
    The famed International Fire Collective performed every night at the Solar Temple, and the audience was stunned by their ability to fearlessly spin flames.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 5 / 11
    Carnival
    Carnival
    Carnival activities like baton tossing and hula hooping are some favorite ways to interact with music among festival goers.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 6 / 11
    Sky Stage Dance
    Sky Stage Dance
    Festivals are meant to be celebratory, a place to dance and dress for the occasion.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 7 / 11
    Bridge
    Bridge
    Artwork was scattered in every corner of the enormous festival grounds, and nearly all of it was designed for interaction.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 8 / 11
    Sunset
    Sunset
    Attendees had a week’s worth of dusty desert sunsets, enjoying daylight until 8:30 p.m. PST.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 9 / 11
    Totality
    Totality
    On August 21, the eclipse began at 9:07 a.m. PST and reached totality at 10:20 a.m. PST, with totality lasting two minutes. The entire eclipse finished at 11:42 a.m. PST.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 10 / 11
    Connection
    Connection
    Music festivals like Symbiosis often create a cultural microcosm that encourages interpersonal connection, something that keeps people coming back again and again.
    Photo by Emily Zerella
  • 11 / 11
    What's Next. . .
    What's Next. . .
    The World's Best-Kept Festival Secrets
    Photo by Meg Pier

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without