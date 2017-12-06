How to Take Epic Travel Photos in French Polynesia

A Humpback Whale at Play

French Polynesia is an underwater playground of the highest caliber, and I knew that I wanted to take the new D7500 into the deep blue sea (in an air-tight underwater housing, of course). Light, or lack thereof, is my biggest concern when shooting underwater. Usually, I have two off-camera lights connected to my camera, but in this case, the juvenile whale was too far away for the lights to do any good. Instead, I used spot metering to gauge the light on the whale’s head, which provided me with an even exposure. At f/8, nearly the entire giant animal is in focus, and my shutter speed was just fast enough to keep it sharp.

Photo by Flash Parker, shot on a Nikon D7500