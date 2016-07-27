How to Tackle Your First Visit to the new SFMOMA

Bridge the Gap

For the best view of where the old SFMoMA—the building designed by Mario Botta—merges with the new SFMoMA—the one designed by the Snøhetta firm—head for the Oculus Bridge on the fifth floor. Snøhetta architect Craig Dykers removed the original, closed staircase beneath the oculus, allowing light to flood in from above and visitors to look down on the new, more open Snøhetta staircase from the dizzying mesh bridge.

Photo by Andrew Richdale