How to Tackle Your First Visit to the new SFMOMA

A Worth-It Audio Tour

Georges Braque, Nature Morte (Violon et Compotier), also titled Still Life (Violin and Candlestick), 1910; oil on canvas; 24 x 19 3/4 in. (60.96 x 50.17 cm); San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, gift of Rita B. Schreiber in loving memory of her husband, Taft Schreiber; © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris

I have never LOL-ed in a museum before. But five minutes into “I Don’t Get It,” one of nine immersive walks in SFMoMA’s revolutionary new app—developed in partnership with Detour —I found myself standing in front of Georges Braque’s famous paintingNature Morte (Violon et Compotier) and doing just that, as comedian Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) riffed on the meaning of cubism. But the app’s true brilliance is this: Your narrators walk you through the galleries while the app tracks your location, so you can put your iPhone in your pocket and focus on the wild modern art instead.