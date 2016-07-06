How to Live Like a Cowgirl (or Boy) in Ecuador’s Cotopaxi National Park

Ride Off Into the Sunset

Horses were once the only way to traverse the rough Andean landscapes, which lead to the development of chagra, or cowboy, culture. Even today, life in Cotopaxi means life on a horse. And traveling by horse is one of the best ways to see the region. Perez takes travelers on horseback trips that range from one hour to seven days. This is an extension of the chagra identity of the hacienda, which still has its own cattle and fighting-bull farm. “Horses are the best way to see the Andes,” Perez says. “They can reach incredible places and it’s a great way to connect with the chagra culture, which has been in this land for over 400 years.”

Photo by Marianna Jamadi