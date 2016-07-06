How to Live Like a Cowgirl (or Boy) in Ecuador’s Cotopaxi National Park

- 1 / 8Go WildThere’s no shortage of wildlife in Cotopaxi National Park. Wild horses, rabbits, foxes, and deer all roam free. If you’re lucky, you’ll even spot an Andean puma; these cats live high in the mountains. While in Cotopaxi with Rivas, we stumbled upon a group of Andean condors. There are an estimated 150 condors left in Ecuador, and all in one moment, we saw 15 descend on a decaying horse. Morbid? Yes. But also magical? Yes. This is what Cotopaxi offers: a view of nature that’s both raw and peaceful.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 2 / 8Embrace Your Inner RancherWith 22 rooms, five living rooms, and an abundance of fireplaces, Hacienda el Porvenir is a cozy place to recharge after a day of exploring in Cotopaxi National Park. The hacienda expanded—local adobe was used for much of the new construction—and opened to travelers in 1999. The traditional, thatched-roof property also has a high-ropes course, hiking and biking trails, and horses ready to ride throughout the Andean highlands.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 3 / 8Eat Like a LocalHacienda el Porvenir’s restaurant specializes in local Andean dishes made from Perez’s family recipes. Try locro soup, a hearty Andean potato soup thickened with cheese and served with popcorn, avocado, and more cheese. Or sip a mug of canelazo, a hot, sweet drink made by boiling brown sugar, orange, lime, cloves, and cinnamon in hot water. (For an extra kick, get it with a shot of aguardiente liquor.)Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 4 / 8Chase a Few WaterfallsCotopaxi National Park is home to hundreds of dreamy waterfalls, including the Manto Blanco falls just a short hike from Hacienda el Porvenir. The waterfall has a peaceful viewing balcony where you can while away the afternoon beneath the Ecuadorian sun. In traditional Andean culture, waterfalls are seen as a places of renewal. “Waterfalls are a great place to regain purity,” Perez says. For a larger waterfall, take the three-hour (roundtrip) hike to Condor Machay, a cascading waterfall atop a mountain.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 5 / 8Feel the BurnMost travelers go to Cotopaxi National Park for the seemingly endless opportunities for adventure. Tierra del Volcán has a system of three haciendas throughout the park, which allows travelers to see more of the Andean countryside. Opt for a lodge-to-lodge trek if you don’t want to sacrifice the comfort of a warm bed. Hardier souls can take a multiday mountain biking trip or do a seven-day trek of the park grounds.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 6 / 8Hang with VolcanoesThe Rumiñahui, Pasochoa, and Sincholagua volcanoes surround Cotopaxi National Park, and according to Andean culture, each one has a gender, legend, and associated storyline. “Each volcano has a soul,” Perez says. “This is called apus, and we treat them as living entities. These sacred entities will reveal the future of the inhabitants that surround them.” The largest volcano in the area is Cotopaxi, for which the park was named, and it’s an active volcano, which further fuels the local esteem and respect for these natural entities. Tierra Volcan’s haciendas are located in safe zones, far from the Cotopaxi cone.Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 7 / 8Ride Off Into the SunsetHorses were once the only way to traverse the rough Andean landscapes, which lead to the development of chagra, or cowboy, culture. Even today, life in Cotopaxi means life on a horse. And traveling by horse is one of the best ways to see the region. Perez takes travelers on horseback trips that range from one hour to seven days. This is an extension of the chagra identity of the hacienda, which still has its own cattle and fighting-bull farm. “Horses are the best way to see the Andes,” Perez says. “They can reach incredible places and it’s a great way to connect with the chagra culture, which has been in this land for over 400 years.”Photo by Marianna Jamadi
- 8 / 8What’s Next . . .Illustrations by Christian Northeast