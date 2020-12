How to Live Like a Cowgirl (or Boy) in Ecuador’s Cotopaxi National Park

Cotopaxi National Park, less than an hour from Quito, is home to one of the highest stratovolcanoes in the world. This area of the Andes also honors the country’s traditional cowboy and hacienda roots—its chagra culture. To soak in the best Cotopaxi has to offer, and to get the true chagra experience, base yourself at outfitter Tierra del Volcán’s Hacienda el Porvenir . Owner Jorge Perez has been traveling this land his entire life, and his hacienda—passed down from his great-great-grandmother, Isabella Escudero—is a symbol of pride within his family. Escudero grew up in Cotopaxi, but moved to Guayaquil once she married. After the death of her husband, she returned to her Andean homeland and built the hacienda as her personal home. Her family told her there was no future in Cotopaxi, which inspired her to name her creation Hacienda el Porvenir, or “ranch of the future.” Here’s why you should visit.