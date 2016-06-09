How to Experience the CMA Fest Like a Country Music Star

The Palm

140 5th Ave. S



The Palm is a Nashville tradition—not just because it boasts the delicious fare and elegant decor of a classic steakhouse, but also because the walls are decorated with all sorts of caricatures, painted over the decades by artists who couldn’t (or wouldn’t) pay for their dinners.



For Shannon Haley and Ryan Michaels of Haley & Michaels, it become a CMA tradition for the duo to dine there after their first appearance at the festival. “It was 95+ degrees outside and we both almost passed out in the middle of the set—which, of course, was totally worth it,” says Haley. “After, we headed to The Palm and ever since, it’s been our favorite place to hang out during CMA Fest. It’s downtown near all the fun and has become a regular landing spot to meet up with our closest out-of-town friends.”



Courtesy of The Palm