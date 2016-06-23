Where are you going?
How One AFAR Editor Does Australia

12 Apostles
How One AFAR Editor Does Australia
This week, our Team AFAR Spotlight turns to Danielle Walsh, our amazing web editor and the office’s go-to foodie. Danielle recently returned from a picturesque tour of Australia, where she got to eat, drink, and play in some of the country’s most Instagram-worthy spots. 

Scroll through to see some the highlights of @wandereatrepeat’s adventures, and be sure to follow @afarmedia for your daily dose of travel inspiration.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
    “I’ve never been so in awe of a natural sight. And I got to see it from a helicopter too!”

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “At the One & Only Wolgan Valley, I had my own private pool, where I’d take an evening swim and watch the kangaroos nibble on grass behind my villa.” 

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “The Sydney Opera House is one of those world icons I’d see in photos when I was young and think, ‘I hope I get there someday.’ It over-delivered    ."

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “During Sydney Fashion Week, the Manning Cartell show made the underpass of the Sydney Harbour Bridge their catwalk. The collection was a riot of bright yellows and reds, with pops of cooler colors (check out that model’s amazing shoes). Shoutout to @QT_Hotels Sydney for hooking it up    ."

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “I woke up early to catch the sunrise on Bondi and watch surfers rip up its gentle waves. Somehow caught this quiet moment, but the beach was alive with activity: people going for an early-morning swim, taking a run on the sand, or doing an oceanside boot-camp workout.”

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “There are many ocean pools in Sydney, but this one is by far the most stunning. It’s order among the chaos of Bondi’s raucous ocean.”

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “I spent three days exploring the many wine regions that surround Adelaide. While the wine was fantastic, the food was just as outstanding. Here’s one of the many dishes from the restaurant at @hentleyfarm, each paired with the property’s own wines.”

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “Whether you’re relaxing on your villa’s porch, at the spa, or dining in the restaurant, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll see a kangaroo at One & Only Wolgan Valley. Here’s a shot I took on a horseback tour through the many trails on the property.”

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
    “Sydney Harbor, just before sunset."

    Photo by @wandereatrepeat
