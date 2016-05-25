How Fashion Can Challenge Western Misconceptions About Islam & Iran

- 1 / 8Color & Texture“Iranians have mastered the art of layering and playing with color and texture.”
Pushing the Boundaries"While ripped jeans break the dress code in Iran, they continue to be trendy among young people in upper-class neighborhoods in Tehran."
Underground Fashion"This young teen and skateboard aficionado was on his way to an underground fashion exhibition."
Polka Dots & Chador"This young woman is wearing a polka dot headscarf under the typical chador worn by university students at the University of Tehran."
Edward Scissorhands in Tehran"The latest collection these two best friends are wearing is inspired by the film Edward Scissorhands."
Disney Meets Chic"An underground Iranian fashion designer sporting her latest creation, inspired by a familiar Disney cartoon."
Street Inspiration"Tehran, Iran—where the architecture is as vibrant and beautiful as the people."
