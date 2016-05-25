Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

How Fashion Can Challenge Western Misconceptions About Islam & Iran

Color & Texture
How Fashion Can Challenge Western Misconceptions About Islam & Iran
Hoda Katebi’s book, Tehran Streetstyle, features some of the best-dressed Iranians in Tehran, including people who are using fashion to push the boundaries of the country’s dress code. Scroll through the slideshow to check out photos from the book.

All photographs & captions by Hoda Katebi.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
  • 1 / 8
    Color & Texture
    Color & Texture
    “Iranians have mastered the art of layering and playing with color and texture.”
  • 2 / 8
    Pushing the Boundaries
    Pushing the Boundaries
    “While ripped jeans break the dress code in Iran, they continue to be trendy among young people in upper-class neighborhoods in Tehran.”
  • 3 / 8
    Underground Fashion
    Underground Fashion
    “This young teen and skateboard aficionado was on his way to an underground fashion exhibition.”

  • 4 / 8
    Polka Dots & Chador
    Polka Dots & Chador
    “This young woman is wearing a polka dot headscarf under the typical chador worn by university students at the University of Tehran.”
  • 5 / 8
    Edward Scissorhands in Tehran
    Edward Scissorhands in Tehran
    “The latest collection these two best friends are wearing is inspired by the film Edward Scissorhands.”
  • 6 / 8
    Disney Meets Chic
    Disney Meets Chic
    “An underground Iranian fashion designer sporting her latest creation, inspired by a familiar Disney cartoon.”
  • 7 / 8
    Street Inspiration
    Street Inspiration
    “Tehran, Iran—where the architecture is as vibrant and beautiful as the people.”
  • 8 / 8
    What’s Next . . .
    What’s Next . . .
    >>Next: Eyes Wide Open in Kenya 

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without