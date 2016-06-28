Where are you going?
How AFAR Art Director Does Marfa

How AFAR Art Director Does Marfa
This week, our Team AFAR Spotlight focuses on art director Jason Seldon’s picturesque trip to Marfa, Texas. There might only be 2,000 full-time residents, but for lovers of art, design, and anything kitsch, this small southern town is a must. 

Scroll through to see the highlights of @jseldon11’s adventures, and be sure to follow @afarmedia for your daily dose of travel inspiration.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
  • 1 / 9
    “This town is an Instagrammer’s dream and every street welcomes you with a surprise. I found this adorable art gallery as I was walking to the nearby Hotel Saint George for an afternoon beer.” 

    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 2 / 9
    “Loved this bookstore at the @marfasaintgeorge.”

    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 3 / 9
    “Marfa has an amazing artist community, which was pioneered by the founder of the Chinati Foundation, Donald Judd. The four-hour guided tour took us to some of his most important, site-specific work, and you’ll also stumble across some major artwork by artist like John Chamberlain and Dan Flavin.”


    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 4 / 9
    “There’s art everywhere in Marfa, and Ballroom is an incredible space near the center of town.”

    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 5 / 9
    “Set just minutes away from downtown, El Cosmico is where you go to hang in a hammock, drink rosé, read a book by your favorite author, and watch the sunset. And when you get tired of looking at the stars, do as I did and dance with your friends to Fleetwood Mac inside your trailer.”

    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 6 / 9
    “Our trailer at El Cosmico. I mean...”

    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 7 / 9
    “Couldn’t get enough of the Chinati Foundation on our last day in town.”

    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 8 / 9
    “The heat in Marfa is harsh, so staying cool is imperative. Nothing beats the dry Texas heat like Helados coconut popsicles and many bottles of ice-cold Topo-Chico!”

    Photo by @jseldon11
  • 9 / 9
