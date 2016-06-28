How AFAR Art Director Does Marfa

- 1 / 9Grocery Gallery“This town is an Instagrammer’s dream and every street welcomes you with a surprise. I found this adorable art gallery as I was walking to the nearby Hotel Saint George for an afternoon beer.”
Photo by @jseldon11
- 2 / 9
- 3 / 9Donald Judd“Marfa has an amazing artist community, which was pioneered by the founder of the Chinati Foundation, Donald Judd. The four-hour guided tour took us to some of his most important, site-specific work, and you’ll also stumble across some major artwork by artist like John Chamberlain and Dan Flavin.”
Photo by @jseldon11
- 4 / 9Art Everywhere“There’s art everywhere in Marfa, and Ballroom is an incredible space near the center of town.”
Photo by @jseldon11
- 5 / 9El Cosmico“Set just minutes away from downtown, El Cosmico is where you go to hang in a hammock, drink rosé, read a book by your favorite author, and watch the sunset. And when you get tired of looking at the stars, do as I did and dance with your friends to Fleetwood Mac inside your trailer.”
Photo by @jseldon11
- 6 / 9
- 7 / 9Chinati Foundation“Couldn’t get enough of the Chinati Foundation on our last day in town.”
Photo by @jseldon11
- 8 / 9Topo Chico“The heat in Marfa is harsh, so staying cool is imperative. Nothing beats the dry Texas heat like Helados coconut popsicles and many bottles of ice-cold Topo-Chico!”
Photo by @jseldon11
- 9 / 9