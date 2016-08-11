Have No Fear, Your Summer Argentine Wines Are Here

A Malbec That’s a Vacation in a Bottle

WINERY: Carinae, in the Maipú region west of Mendoza



KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: “Maipú is the oldest winemaking region in Mendoza. This small project is run by two French people who didn’t know anything about wine but bought this rundown winery with a working vineyard and hired some consultants. Fast-forward to today, and they make one of the most authentic malbecs I can think of, plus a syrah that reminds me of those made in the South of France.”



THE BOTTLES TO BUY: Finca Denesa Malbec, $17. “This is one of the most honest authentic examples of malbec you can find—and it’s a great price as well. It’s good for someone who comes to Argentina thinking they want to drink malbec.”



“If you want to go beyond malbec, the Hommage Syrah is what I really love from them. Though this wine ages very well, I prefer recent vintages like 2014 and 2015.”

Photo courtesy of Carinae