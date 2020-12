Five Ways to See Glaciers in Alaska

4. See a glacier from a mountain

The Mendenhall Glacier has retreated 1.75 miles over the past 87 years. A temperate rain forest now grows where the ice once was, with lots of moss, alder, and spruce trees. The six-mile West Glacier Hike offers a chance to learn about the forest and see animals such as deer and squirrels. You’ll have a bird’s-eye view of the glacier itself (so high up, in fact, that the people walking on the ice will look like tiny dots). Bonus: If you go with Adventure Flow , you won’t have to worry about taking photos. Their guides take professional shots, as well as video, along the way for guests to keep after the hike.