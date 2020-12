Feel Like a Movie Star at These Cinematic Hotels

3. Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Photo courtesy of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

This hotel might not have an obvious kinky edge, but thehas been prominently featured in the 50 Shades of Grey film, with the elevator, Lieutenant Governor Suite, and British Columbia Ballroom doubling for the Heathman Hotel in Portland, which is mentioned in the book. Unsurprisingly, the book’s author E. L. James stayed at the hotel during the shoot. While specifics are under wraps, we hear that the cast and crew returned to the scene of the crime for the sequel Fifty Shades Darker , shooting in The Roof (a former hotel restaurant turned catering space).For guests wanting their very own 50-Shades-inspired passion and pleasure experience, the hotel offers a Champagne & Chantilly Lace Romance package that includes bubbles, chocolate-dipped strawberries, a feather and couturier silk mask crafted from French Chantilly lace by Vancouver-based Christine Lingerie, valet parking, and in-room breakfast for the morning after. Oh, and in case you want to, um, sleep in…you get a late check out.True 50 Shades of Grey fans can even upgrade to the Mr. Grey Package and stay at the Lieutenant Governor’s Suite used in the movie, get a bottle of Dom Perignon, and a private shopping experience at Christine Lingerie with BMW car transfers.But the hotel’s cinematic history goes well beyond 50 Shades of Grey. Age of Adaline and Blade are among the films shot there, along with TV series such as The Good Wife The Man in the High Castle , and Arrow