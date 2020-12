Embracing Adventure in Australia’s Northern Territory

Tiwi Islands

It’s a two-and-a-half-hour cruise from Darwin to the Tiwi Islands , though the contrast between landscapes and cultures can make it feel much further. On Bathurst Island most residents are of Aboriginal decent and part of the Wurrumiyanga community. They have distinctive traditions to share, perhaps most visibly, their Pukumani poles—elaborate wooden burial posts erected once a loved one has passed to ensure the deceased’s soul crosses into the spirit realm. Don’t leave without picking up an authentic souvenir from the Tiwi arts and crafts co-operatives, known for their screen-printed fabrics, pottery, and ochre paintings on both bark and canvas.