Embracing Adventure in Australia’s Northern Territory

- 1 / 10Wildman Wilderness LodgeFor a warm welcome to the Northern Territory, it’s hard to beat Wildman Wilderness Lodge, a 10-cabin, 15-tent luxury property located midway between Darwin and Kakadu National Park. I found the location within Mary River wetlands both inspiring and convenient for starting to explore the region.Michaela Trimble
- 2 / 10Kakadu National ParkKakadu is Australia’s largest national park, and Maguk, a waterfall that descends into a crystal clear rock pool makes a great first stop. Within Barramundi Gorge, winding paths of sun-drenched land lead to this pristine waterfall, one of the few in the national park that flows during the dry season. Just below the falls are hidden pathways to stone escarpments harboring ancient rock wall galleries.Michaela Trimble
- 3 / 10The South Alligator RiverOne of my favorite experiences at Kakadu was wildlife-spotting from the vantage point of a Yellow Water Cruise, the best way to see native species along the South Alligator River. Indigenous guides from the Bininj people lead travelers through the landscape, revealing secrets to the flora and fauna, including Jabirus (black necked stork) and buffalos.Michaela Trimble
- 4 / 10West Arnhem LandOne of the greatest privileges of making it to Australia’s Top End is being able to explore West Arnhem Land, an Aboriginal land reserve where access is allowed by permit only. The landscapes here deliver the kinds of panoramas I was daydreaming of—floodplains, billabongs, and the Arnhem Land escarpment—along with opportunities to interact with the indigenous community.Michaela Trimble
- 5 / 10Injalak ArtsAt Gunbalanya, an Aboriginal community in West Arnhem Land, you can meet and observe local artists in action at the Injalak Arts and Craft. They produce works inspired by ancient dreamtime stories, and images from the nearby rock art galleries suggest the unbroken link between the present generation and their ancestors.Michaela Trimble
- 6 / 10Injalak HillAfter spending time with artisans at Injalak Arts and Craft, I recommend enlisting a local guide who can help decipher the wonder of Injalak Hill, a sandstone plateau rising over 650 feet above the plains. This stone escarpment harbors the best rock art galleries in West Arnhem Land, with images depicting traditional Kunwinjku culture set under extensive shelters featuring layered paintings created thousands of years ago.Michaela Trimble
- 7 / 10Ubirr UNESCO World Heritage SiteYou’ll trade the wetlands for solid ground when you get to Ubirr, a group of rock outcrops featuring a rock art gallery believe to date back more than 20,000 years. Open from dawn till dusk to avoid disturbing the ancient creation spirits, this cultural monument and stone escarpment features cultural stories still integral in present-day Aboriginal life.Michaela Trimble
- 8 / 10The East Alligator RiverCompare and contrast river cruise experiences by boarding a Guluyambi Cruise down East Alligator River, where the focus is on the cultural traditions of the local Aboriginal people, including their hunting techniques. Then disembark for a peek at Australian saltwater crocodiles…. from the safe distance of the white-sand shoreline of course!Michaela Trimble
- 9 / 10Tiwi IslandsIt’s a two-and-a-half-hour cruise from Darwin to the Tiwi Islands, though the contrast between landscapes and cultures can make it feel much further. On Bathurst Island most residents are of Aboriginal decent and part of the Wurrumiyanga community. They have distinctive traditions to share, perhaps most visibly, their Pukumani poles—elaborate wooden burial posts erected once a loved one has passed to ensure the deceased’s soul crosses into the spirit realm. Don’t leave without picking up an authentic souvenir from the Tiwi arts and crafts co-operatives, known for their screen-printed fabrics, pottery, and ochre paintings on both bark and canvas.Michaela Trimble
- 10 / 10Adelaide RiverI captured one awesome photo-op after another as I cruised along the Adelaide River, including crocodiles jumping into the air and fighting off hawks for scraps of meat. It’s just 90 minutes outside of Darwin, and the experience offers up a true taste of the Northern Territory’s wilderness culture and rounds out any visit to this fascinating region.Michaela Trimble