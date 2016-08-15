Eating Las Vegas

The New Vegas Buffet

Today’s buffets are a far cry from those of yesteryear, but the idea is the same: To keep guests on-property, hotels try to eliminate the need to leave the building—and more importantly, the casino—in search of food. These days, expect delicious bites such as homemade tortillas and dim sum at Bacchanal in Caesars Palace; shrimp ceviche (and a macaroni-and-cheese station!) at the Cosmopolitan's Wicked Spoon; seafood potpies and vegan bowls at Wynn Buffet; and French specialties like custom-made crepes at the Paris's Le Village. Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of Caesars Palace, Bally's, Flamingo, and Planet Hollywood, offers the Buffet of Buffets, which lets you dine at any of eight buffets in a 24-hour period.

Photo by age fotostock