Eating Las Vegas

Take a Culinary Trip off the Strip

Foodies spend a lot of time in Vegas on the Strip, but there are some good reasons to wander away from it. The two most popular off-Strip culinary destinations are Raku and Lotus of Siam , both located in nondescript little malls. Raku serves inventive Japanese to Strip chefs who come here after work, and Lotus of Siam is a destination spot for locals. Marché Bacchus is a French bistro out in Summerlin, on a gorgeous man-made lake. Another Summerlin eatery worth visiting (especially for brunch): Honey Salt . A certain type of meat lover swears that Hank’s, on the east side, offers the best steak in all of Vegas, and the martinis there are legendary. Ask for the Sinatra (not on the menu), which uses chocolate and banana flavoring.