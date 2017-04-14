Dubai: What to Know Before You Go

Construction

Most people traveling to Dubai are aware of its history as a city that, quite literally, came up from nothing. Just 50 years ago, Dubai was a desert backwater, and its now-iconic skyscrapers and booming tourism industry existed only in the imagination of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum (the current emir’s father, who died in 1990). But those same visitors are often surprised to see how much of Dubai is still under construction: The skyline is dotted with cranes and roads change quicker than can be kept current on Google maps. Seeing a city in transition is part of the appeal of visiting Dubai right now—it’s a city that alters each time you visit.