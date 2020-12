Cut From the Same Cloth: 20 Amazing Textiles from Around the Globe

In the Sept/Oct issue of AFAR, we took a trip around the world via textiles and came back with a deep appreciation for all things stitched, woven, embroidered, and dyed. What did we learn? No two textiles are the same, and for good reason—the history, climate, and culture of each place plays a big role in determining the design and material of everyday fabrics. Take a scroll through the slideshow to see 20 of our favorite textiles and some of the stories behind where we picked them up.