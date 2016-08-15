Chamonix Outdoors

White-Water Rafting

From flowing but relatively easy rapids to powerful and heart-pumping surges, Chamonix’s white-water rafting locales are a definite summer highlight. The Arve River flows through the town and is ideal for beginners and families who want to tackle the roiling waters as a team. The Giffre River, located an hour from Chamonix in Samoëns, is slightly more difficult, but the views are spectacular, especially through the Gorges des Tines. For the most rip-roaring waves, head to Italy and the Dora Baltea, in the Aosta Valley. Here, rafters 16 and over can hurtle down intimidating drops at high speeds. Previous rafting experience is recommended here, especially in May and June, when the water is more powerful due to the still-melting snow.

Photo by Santiago Fdez Fuentes/age fotostock