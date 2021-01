Chamonix Outdoors

Riverboarding on the Arve

Strap on a life jacket, grab your buoyant plastic board (shaped like a bodyboard cut in half), and launch yourself into the gushing river. Welcome to the world of hydrospeed—known in the United States as riverboarding. Professional guides outfit you with all the equipment and brief you on safety and technique before plunging you in at certain points on the Arve River in Chamonix town. You are then pushed along by the rapids to the end, where you are met by guides who'll bring you back to the starting point. An afternoon session costs around €45 ($53) and is available for people aged 14 and up. If you need thorough refueling afterwards, head to Poco Loco , an economical spot where a family can enjoy tasty burgers or grab some takeout.