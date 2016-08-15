Chamonix Outdoors

- 1 / 9Aiguilles Rouges National Nature ReserveAs spring draws nearer, snow from the vast mountains begins to melt, uncovering lush vegetation and opening up great walking opportunities. The highlight is the Aiguilles Rouges National Nature Reserve opposite Mont Blanc. Here, hikers scramble up rocky faces and down paths bordered by flowers, watching chamois trotting along in the distance or marmots scurrying behind boulders. The reserve has several peaks offering spectacular views, not to mention the occasional golden eagle circling above. Lac Blanc is one of a variety of lakes in the reserve and is a popular destination for a picnic.Photo courtesy of Jean-Charles Poirot/Office de Tourisme de Chamonix
- 2 / 9Fly above the French AlpsFew activities provide the same blend of exhilaration, relaxation, and stunning bird's-eye views as paragliding. And what a perfect place for it: The French Alps has often been touted as the most beautiful mountain range in the world, and to fly above and alongside its snow-lined peaks is a dream worth pursuing. Chamonix has many takeoff points and landing spots. Tandem rides are available through the outfitter Fly Chamonix, while Absolute Chamonix offers classes on the art of paragliding or speed riding—a relatively new sport whereby you ski with the aid of a parachute.Photo by Kim Rust
- 3 / 9Practice Your Swing in SerenityGolf is one of those sports that requires calm, the utmost patience, and a steady hand. Where better to play than amid the serenity of the French Alps? The stunning 18-hole course in Les Praz de Chamonix is surrounded by the jagged peaks of Mont Blanc, and is open from the end of April until mid-November. Private lessons and weeklong courses are also available. Be sure to stop off at the restaurant La Cabane des Praz for a delicious set menu in cozy surroundings. A mini-golf course on the terrace of Residence & Spa Vallorcine Mont-Blanc is open from June to September and is fun for the whole family.Photo courtesy of Office de Tourisme de Chamonix
- 4 / 9Riverboarding on the ArveStrap on a life jacket, grab your buoyant plastic board (shaped like a bodyboard cut in half), and launch yourself into the gushing river. Welcome to the world of hydrospeed—known in the United States as riverboarding. Professional guides outfit you with all the equipment and brief you on safety and technique before plunging you in at certain points on the Arve River in Chamonix town. You are then pushed along by the rapids to the end, where you are met by guides who'll bring you back to the starting point. An afternoon session costs around €45 ($53) and is available for people aged 14 and up. If you need thorough refueling afterwards, head to Poco Loco, an economical spot where a family can enjoy tasty burgers or grab some takeout.Photo courtesy of Monica Dalmasso/Office de Tourisme de Chamonix
- 5 / 9Chamonix on HorsebackThe Chamonix Valley offers spectacular summer walks, but for a local experience with an extra dimension, many visitors opt to explore the area on horseback. A number of trails are open for horse riding, especially in Les Houches, where the equestrian center is located. Here, specialist instructors provide classes in riding, dressage, and show jumping. Those just wanting a tour through the valley can try various companies that sponsor half- and full-day trips. Families will enjoy Le Paradis des Praz, a quaint woodland spot where children can ride horses or ponies, plus there's a year-round outdoor play area for ages 2 to 7. In the winter, skijoring—whereby you are pulled along on your skis by a horse—is a popular activity.Photo courtesy of Office de Tourisme de Chamonix
- 6 / 9Scale Frozen WaterfallsThe sight of a sheer frozen waterfall may be daunting to some, but for others it’s an opportunity to strap into the harness, pull on the crampons, and scale to the top. Chamonix has a huge variety of ice-climbing opportunities—and not just for experts. In Argentière, the Crémerie Ice Falls are a great place for beginners can hone their skills on relatively easy terrain. Higher up, you have the Nuit Blanche and Rive Gauche falls, which offer more-challenging climbs. On the road between Chamonix and the Swiss town of Martigny, the Col des Montets mountain pass is skirted by vertical ice falls (guides are required to tackle these).Photo courtesy of David Ravanel/Office de Tourisme de Chamonix
- 7 / 9Summer ClimbingWhile the winter months in Chamonix welcome the hardiest of skiers, in summer the town is awash with extreme climbers, as well as newbies just starting out. For the latter, Les Gaillands is the perfect starting point. The multitude of bolted crags and pitch points, and the fantastic views of Mont Blanc, attract hordes of visitors throughout the summer. The best midmountain routes are at the south ridge of Aiguille de l'Index (which, as its name suggests, resembles an index finger), while Midi-Plan offers some challenging traverses and excellent granite pitches. The Envers des Aiguilles Refuge is a great place to stay overnight—and the ideal place to prepare for a climb from 8,277 feet early the next morning.Photo by Simon Willis
- 8 / 9Mountain Biking for All LevelsSummer is mountain-biking season in Chamonix, when riders of all levels of experience swarm the town. Les Houches offers intermediate and advanced runs, the highlight of which is at the top of the Prarion gondola—an area offering long, pleasant descents. La Flégère is much more intense, with steeper and tighter tracks and switchbacks. Head up in the cable car and aim down the steep track that returns to the village of Les Praz. For easier slopes, point yourself toward Le Tour. At the top of the Autannes chair lift lies a recently built and rocky run of narrow corners that can either be bombed down or taken nice and slow.Photo courtesy of Jean-Luc Armand/Office de Tourisme de Chamonix
- 9 / 9White-Water RaftingFrom flowing but relatively easy rapids to powerful and heart-pumping surges, Chamonix’s white-water rafting locales are a definite summer highlight. The Arve River flows through the town and is ideal for beginners and families who want to tackle the roiling waters as a team. The Giffre River, located an hour from Chamonix in Samoëns, is slightly more difficult, but the views are spectacular, especially through the Gorges des Tines. For the most rip-roaring waves, head to Italy and the Dora Baltea, in the Aosta Valley. Here, rafters 16 and over can hurtle down intimidating drops at high speeds. Previous rafting experience is recommended here, especially in May and June, when the water is more powerful due to the still-melting snow.Photo by Santiago Fdez Fuentes/age fotostock