Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with Baccarat

- 1 / 14Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with BaccaratWe partnered with Baccarat to celebrate exceptional experiences by hosting an unforgettable party party held in its Madison Avenue flagship in New York City. The evening brought together notable influencers across an intersection of fashion, travel, and hospitality, including photographer Alice Gao, Passion Passport founder Zach Houghton, and Ashley Owens, founder and creative director of SUITED magazine.
There was a great energy and sense of camaraderie among the guests as they chatted over a five-course dinner—personally prepared and presented by award-winning chef Alfred Portale of Gotham Bar and Grill. It was served beneath Marcel Wanders’ dazzling new chandelier, inspired by Le Roi Soleil, Louis XIV. The intimate group lingered for hours and left feeling inspired to embrace a sense of luxury in everyday life.
Click through our photo album for highlights from the memorable evening.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 2 / 14The MenuChef Alfred Portale’s five-course menu featured candy cane beet salad, globe artichoke tortellini, dover sole, and roast loin of lamb—polished off with vanilla parfait and Gotham chocolates.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 3 / 14The ChandelierMarcel Wanders’ dazzling new chandelier hanging above the beautifully set table.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 4 / 14Ellen and JimAFAR EVP & CRO Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio and Baccarat President Jim Shreve pose for a photo before the dinner began.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 5 / 14The TableThe summer-inspired table setting was both contemporary and timeless, with assorted Baccarat crystal glassware, naturally.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 6 / 14Alfred, Ellen, Jenn, and JimGotham Bar and Grill’s Chef Alfred Portale; AFAR EVP & CRO Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio; AFAR Deputy Editor Jenn Flowers; and Baccarat President Jim Shreve.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 7 / 14Zosia, Evan, Jenn, and VivianActress Zosia Mamet, actor and producer Evan Jonigkeit, and travel photographer Vivienne Gucwa with AFAR Deputy Editor Jenn Flowers.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 8 / 14Kate and ColuCookbook author and AFAR Ambassador Colu Henry, formerly of Bon Appetit, chats with AFAR Branded Content Director Kate Appleton.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 9 / 14Hors d'oeuvresHors d'oeuvres were served prior to the dinner.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 10 / 14The ChefChef Alfred Portale charms the dinner guests.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 11 / 14The ToastA group toast as the dinner party commenced.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 12 / 14The First CourseChef Alfred Portale’s beet salad.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 13 / 14The DinnerGuests chatting and enjoying dinner at Baccarat’s Madison Avenue flagship.Photo by: Luis Zepeda
- 14 / 14The Chef at WorkChef Alfred Portale prepares the dover sole.Photo by: Luis Zepeda