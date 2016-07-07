Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with Baccarat

Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with Baccarat
Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with Baccarat
We partnered with Baccarat to celebrate exceptional experiences by hosting an unforgettable party held in its Madison Avenue flagship in New York City. The evening brought together notable influencers across an intersection of fashion, travel, and hospitality, including photographer Alice Gao, Passion Passport founder Zach Houghton, and Ashley Owens, founder and creative director of SUITED magazine.

There was a great energy and sense of camaraderie among the guests as they chatted over a five-course dinner—personally prepared and presented by award-winning chef Alfred Portale of Gotham Bar and Grill. It was served beneath Marcel Wanders’ dazzling new chandelier, inspired by Le Roi Soleil, Louis XIV. The intimate group lingered for hours and left feeling inspired to embrace a sense of luxury in everyday life.

Click through our photo album for highlights from the memorable evening.
By Erin Jeffery , AFAR Staff
Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 1 / 14
    Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with Baccarat
    Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with Baccarat
    We partnered with Baccarat to celebrate exceptional experiences by hosting an unforgettable party party held in its Madison Avenue flagship in New York City. The evening brought together notable influencers across an intersection of fashion, travel, and hospitality, including photographer Alice Gao, Passion Passport founder Zach Houghton, and Ashley Owens, founder and creative director of SUITED magazine.

    There was a great energy and sense of camaraderie among the guests as they chatted over a five-course dinner—personally prepared and presented by award-winning chef Alfred Portale of Gotham Bar and Grill. It was served beneath Marcel Wanders’ dazzling new chandelier, inspired by Le Roi Soleil, Louis XIV. The intimate group lingered for hours and left feeling inspired to embrace a sense of luxury in everyday life.

    Click through our photo album for highlights from the memorable evening.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 2 / 14
    The Menu
    The Menu
    Chef Alfred Portale’s five-course menu featured candy cane beet salad, globe artichoke tortellini, dover sole, and roast loin of lamb—polished off with vanilla parfait and Gotham chocolates.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 3 / 14
    The Chandelier
    The Chandelier
    Marcel Wanders’ dazzling new chandelier hanging above the beautifully set table.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 4 / 14
    Ellen and Jim
    Ellen and Jim
    AFAR EVP & CRO Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio and Baccarat President Jim Shreve pose for a photo before the dinner began.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 5 / 14
    The Table
    The Table
    The summer-inspired table setting was both contemporary and timeless, with assorted Baccarat crystal glassware, naturally.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 6 / 14
    Alfred, Ellen, Jenn, and Jim
    Alfred, Ellen, Jenn, and Jim
    Gotham Bar and Grill’s Chef Alfred Portale; AFAR EVP & CRO Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio; AFAR Deputy Editor Jenn Flowers; and Baccarat President Jim Shreve.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 7 / 14
    Zosia, Evan, Jenn, and Vivian
    Zosia, Evan, Jenn, and Vivian
    Actress Zosia Mamet, actor and producer Evan Jonigkeit, and travel photographer Vivienne Gucwa with AFAR Deputy Editor Jenn Flowers.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 8 / 14
    Kate and Colu
    Kate and Colu
    Cookbook author and AFAR Ambassador Colu Henry, formerly of Bon Appetit, chats with AFAR Branded Content Director Kate Appleton.

    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 9 / 14
    Hors d'oeuvres
    Hors d'oeuvres
    Hors d'oeuvres were served prior to the dinner.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 10 / 14
    The Chef
    The Chef
    Chef Alfred Portale charms the dinner guests.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 11 / 14
    The Toast
    The Toast
    A group toast as the dinner party commenced.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 12 / 14
    The First Course
    The First Course
    Chef Alfred Portale’s beet salad.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 13 / 14
    The Dinner
    The Dinner
    Guests chatting and enjoying dinner at Baccarat’s Madison Avenue flagship.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda
  • 14 / 14
    The Chef at Work
    The Chef at Work
    Chef Alfred Portale prepares the dover sole.
    Photo by: Luis Zepeda

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without