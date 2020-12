Bringing Back the Dinner Party Experience with Baccarat

We partnered with Baccarat to celebrate exceptional experiences by hosting an unforgettable party held in its Madison Avenue flagship in New York City. The evening brought together notable influencers across an intersection of fashion, travel, and hospitality, including photographer Alice Gao , Passion Passport founder Zach Houghton , and Ashley Owens , founder and creative director of SUITED magazine.There was a great energy and sense of camaraderie among the guests as they chatted over a five-course dinner—personally prepared and presented by award-winning chef Alfred Portale of Gotham Bar and Grill . It was served beneath Marcel Wanders’ dazzling new chandelier, inspired by Le Roi Soleil, Louis XIV. The intimate group lingered for hours and left feeling inspired to embrace a sense of luxury in everyday life.Click through our photo album for highlights from the memorable evening.