AFAR Travel Vanguard Celebration

On November 16, guests joined AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio in her Manhattan home to celebrate the 2016 AFAR Travel Vanguard. The intimate cocktail party honored the visionaries shaping the future of travel for good, who were also featured in our November/December issue and on AFAR.com.Guests mingled over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, discussing travel with the people who are changing it—notably Rick Blatstein , founder of OTG; Edie Rodriguez , president and CEO of Crystal Cruises; Jonathan Frolich , VP of Global Brands Andaz; and Keith Henry , founder of ATAC. These members of the Travel Vanguard are pictured above with Asmodeo-Giglio (center) and AFAR Editor in Chief Julia Cosgrove (far right). Here’s a recap of the event in nine more photos.