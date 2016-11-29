Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

AFAR Travel Vanguard Celebration

AFAR Travel Vanguard Celebration
AFAR Travel Vanguard Celebration
On November 16, guests joined AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio in her Manhattan home to celebrate the 2016 AFAR Travel Vanguard. The intimate cocktail party honored the visionaries shaping the future of travel for good, who were also featured in our November/December issue and on AFAR.com.  

Guests mingled over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, discussing travel with the people who are changing it—notably Rick Blatstein, founder of OTG; Edie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Crystal Cruises; Jonathan Frolich, VP of Global Brands Andaz; and Keith Henry, founder of ATAC. These members of the Travel Vanguard are pictured above with Asmodeo-Giglio (center) and AFAR Editor in Chief Julia Cosgrove (far right). Here’s a recap of the event in nine more photos.
By Lucy Flanagan , AFAR Contributor
  • 1 / 10
    AFAR Travel Vanguard Celebration
    AFAR Travel Vanguard Celebration
    On November 16, guests joined AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio in her Manhattan home to celebrate the 2016 AFAR Travel Vanguard. The intimate cocktail party honored the visionaries shaping the future of travel for good, who were also featured in our November/December issue and on AFAR.com.

    Guests mingled over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, discussing travel with the people who are changing it—notably Rick Blatstein, founder of OTG; Edie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Crystal Cruises; Jonathan Frolich, VP of Global Brands Andaz; and Keith Henry, founder of ATAC. These members of the Travel Vanguard are pictured above with Asmodeo-Giglio (center) and AFAR Editor in Chief Julia Cosgrove (far right). Here’s a recap of the event in nine more photos.
  • 2 / 10
    The Travel Vanguard Issue
    The Travel Vanguard Issue
    Our November/December 2016 Travel Vanguard issue on display at the celebration.
  • 3 / 10
    Honoring Rick Blatstein
    Honoring Rick Blatstein
    OTG Management Founder Rick Blatstein celebrates making the ranks of the 2016 Travel Vanguard with AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio and guests.
  • 4 / 10
    Cocktail Hour Kicks Off
    Cocktail Hour Kicks Off
    Greg Sullivan, AFAR CEO and cofounder, pictured with Cat Dority, director of marketing for Explore Charleston.
  • 5 / 10
    Honoring Edie Rodriguez
    Honoring Edie Rodriguez
    Crystal Cruises President and CEO Edie Rodriguez, who was named to the 2016 Travel Vanguard, shares a drink with AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio.
  • 6 / 10
    Friends of AFAR
    Friends of AFAR
    They include guests like Carmen Soubriet, partner and creative director of Soubriet Advertising, pictured with AFAR Editor in Chief Julia Cosgrove (right).
  • 7 / 10
    The Awards
    The Awards
    The Travel Vanguard award for Rick Blatstein Founder of OTG.
  • 8 / 10
    Jennifer Flowers
    Jennifer Flowers
    AFAR Deputy Editor Jennifer Flowers was among the notable attendees.
  • 9 / 10
    Cocktail Hour and Hors d’Oeuvres
    Cocktail Hour and Hors d’Oeuvres
    The one-bite radish dish was a hit among guests.
  • 10 / 10
    Cheers to the Visionaries
    Cheers to the Visionaries
    AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio toasts the 2016 AFAR Travel Vanguard.

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without