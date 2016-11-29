AFAR Travel Vanguard Celebration

- 1 / 10AFAR Travel Vanguard CelebrationOn November 16, guests joined AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio in her Manhattan home to celebrate the 2016 AFAR Travel Vanguard. The intimate cocktail party honored the visionaries shaping the future of travel for good, who were also featured in our November/December issue and on AFAR.com.
Guests mingled over cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, discussing travel with the people who are changing it—notably Rick Blatstein, founder of OTG; Edie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Crystal Cruises; Jonathan Frolich, VP of Global Brands Andaz; and Keith Henry, founder of ATAC. These members of the Travel Vanguard are pictured above with Asmodeo-Giglio (center) and AFAR Editor in Chief Julia Cosgrove (far right). Here’s a recap of the event in nine more photos.
- 2 / 10The Travel Vanguard IssueOur November/December 2016 Travel Vanguard issue on display at the celebration.
- 3 / 10Honoring Rick BlatsteinOTG Management Founder Rick Blatstein celebrates making the ranks of the 2016 Travel Vanguard with AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio and guests.
- 4 / 10Cocktail Hour Kicks OffGreg Sullivan, AFAR CEO and cofounder, pictured with Cat Dority, director of marketing for Explore Charleston.
- 5 / 10Honoring Edie RodriguezCrystal Cruises President and CEO Edie Rodriguez, who was named to the 2016 Travel Vanguard, shares a drink with AFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio.
- 6 / 10Friends of AFARThey include guests like Carmen Soubriet, partner and creative director of Soubriet Advertising, pictured with AFAR Editor in Chief Julia Cosgrove (right).
- 7 / 10The AwardsThe Travel Vanguard award for Rick Blatstein Founder of OTG.
- 8 / 10Jennifer FlowersAFAR Deputy Editor Jennifer Flowers was among the notable attendees.
- 9 / 10Cocktail Hour and Hors d’OeuvresThe one-bite radish dish was a hit among guests.
- 10 / 10Cheers to the VisionariesAFAR EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio toasts the 2016 AFAR Travel Vanguard.