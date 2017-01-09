Where are you going?
AFAR's Top Stories of 2016

10. 5 Objects With Beautiful Travel Stories
AFAR's Top Stories of 2016
In 2016, we covered the globe with stories—from eating your way through Paris to quitting your job to travel—in the pages of our magazine. Here we've rounded up the stories you loved most for a final hurrah before we hit the ground running in 2017.
By Ashley Goldsmith
Photo by Jeffery Cross
    10. 5 Objects With Beautiful Travel Stories
    Each of these five objects has a story as great as its look.

    Photo by Jeffery Cross
    9. Four Reasons to Visit Portugal Right Now
    Portugal has something to prove to the world in 2016: It’s done being overshadowed by its neighbors.

    Photo by Andrew Rowat
    8. Why You Should Visit The Balkans Now
    The Balkans are one of Europe's hidden gems. An expert in travel to Central and Eastern Europe shares his must-do experiences in five Balkan republics.

    Photo by Diego Delso/Flickr
    7. Here's How Your Beloved Le Creuset Pot Was Made
    The coveted heavy-duty, Skittles-colored enameled pots, pans, and kettles evoke ambitious Sunday feasts and an iconic French timelessness. Here's how they're made.

    Photo by Céline Clanet
    6. Meet the Couple Who “Retired” to Airbnb
    With 55 Airbnbs and more than 30 countries under their belts, Debbie and Michael Campbell, 58 and 69 respectively, have reinvented what it means to be a retiree.

    5. Will this Beach Town Be Mexico's Next Great Seaside Destination?
    Once a sleepy fishing and surfing outpost, Puerto Escondido has developed a stylish arts and food scene—and a new highway promises to let everyone in on the secret.

    Courtesy of Hotel Escondido
    4. The Top 10 Destinations on Our 2016 Travel List
    From Nepal to Tasmania, these are the places in our hearts and minds right now.

    Photo by Andrew Rowat
    3. This Is What Passports Look Like Around the World
    A well-loved passport is the sign of a true traveler. These wonderful little books show off a country's style, are a handy record of a traveler's journeys and, well, we literally can't travel abroad without them. Take a look at 10 passports from 10 different countries.

    Photo by Jeffrey Cross
    2. How Ina Garten Does Paris
    Eat your way through Paris, the Barefoot Contessa way, with Ina Garten.

    Michelle Theodore
    1. The Incredibly True Story of Renting a Friend in Tokyo
    When you’re alone in Tokyo and you need someone to talk to, do as the locals do: Rent a friend.

    Photo by Landon Nordeman
