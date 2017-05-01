Where are you going?
10. This Hotel Will Change the Way You Look at Cancun
AFAR Readers’ Favorite Stories Last Month
There was no shortage of travel news in April, from a street food ban in one of the world’s most popular food cities to a series of unfortunate events involving the airline service industry. If you missed anything in between, don’t worry—we rounded up the top stories that caught AFAR readers’ attention last month. Scroll through the slideshow to stay informed.
By Sarah Buder , AFAR Staff
Photo by Joe Diaz
    10. This Hotel Will Change the Way You Look at Cancun
    This is a totally different side of Cancun.

    Photo by Joe Diaz
    9. This Tiny House Is in the Craziest Place
    It’s got all the charm of a cottage, right in the middle of the action.

    Courtesy of Gold Spike
    8. How to Rent a Dream Villa in Italy
    It’s still possible to book one for this summer, and it’s so much easier than you think.

    Courtesy of The Thinking Traveler
    7. 9 Ways to Get Over Post-Flight Aches Fast
    Tried-and-true tips from achy travelers.

    Courtesy of Pexels.com
    6. This Tiny Bahamian Island Is the Getaway You Need
    Its vibe is so chill, it attracted a luxury boutique hotel group focused on deep travel experiences.

    Courtesy of Eleven Experience
    5. The Weirdest Food Rules From Around Europe
    Your table manners may not be as good as you think they are when you bring them to a different country.

    Courtesy of Pexels.com
    4. This Is the Most Underrated City in Japan
    It’s the birthplace of tonkotsu ramen and the home of one of Japan’s craziest festivals.

    Photo by mariusz kluzniak/Flickr
    3. What Happens to Half-Used Hotel Soap?
    This company recycles it to do good.

    Courtesy of Pixabay
    2. What Are Your Rights When a Flight Is Overbooked?
    Here’s what to do if you find yourself bumped from a flight.

    Courtesy of Pixabay
    1. How to Deal With Electronic Border Searches
    Plus, what these more invasive searches mean for travel.

    Courtesy of Pexels
