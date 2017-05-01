AFAR Readers’ Favorite Stories Last Month

- 1 / 1110. This Hotel Will Change the Way You Look at CancunThis is a totally different side of Cancun.
Read the storyPhoto by Joe Diaz
- 2 / 119. This Tiny House Is in the Craziest PlaceIt’s got all the charm of a cottage, right in the middle of the action.
See moreCourtesy of Gold Spike
- 3 / 118. How to Rent a Dream Villa in ItalyIt’s still possible to book one for this summer, and it’s so much easier than you think.
Read the storyCourtesy of The Thinking Traveler
- 4 / 117. 9 Ways to Get Over Post-Flight Aches FastTried-and-true tips from achy travelers.
See moreCourtesy of Pexels.com
- 5 / 116. This Tiny Bahamian Island Is the Getaway You NeedIts vibe is so chill, it attracted a luxury boutique hotel group focused on deep travel experiences.
Read the storyCourtesy of Eleven Experience
- 6 / 115. The Weirdest Food Rules From Around EuropeYour table manners may not be as good as you think they are when you bring them to a different country.
Find out whyCourtesy of Pexels.com
- 7 / 114. This Is the Most Underrated City in JapanIt’s the birthplace of tonkotsu ramen and the home of one of Japan’s craziest festivals.
See morePhoto by mariusz kluzniak/Flickr
- 8 / 113. What Happens to Half-Used Hotel Soap?This company recycles it to do good.
Read the storyCourtesy of Pixabay
- 9 / 112. What Are Your Rights When a Flight Is Overbooked?Here’s what to do if you find yourself bumped from a flight.
Learn moreCourtesy of Pixabay
- 10 / 111. How to Deal With Electronic Border SearchesPlus, what these more invasive searches mean for travel.
Read the storyCourtesy of Pexels
- 11 / 11What’s Next . . .Photo by Intiaz Rahim/Flickr