AFAR Conversations: The Power of Creativity

On a rainy February evening, guests at the latest AFAR Conversations gathered at the Park Hyatt New York for an event focused on “the Power of Creativity.” While Illy poured shots of espresso and coffee martinis and the Park Hyatt New York served Peking duck and dim sum, friends and AFAR staff caught up over cocktails prior to the night’s presentations. 

AFAR Cofounder Joe Diaz introduced Chaucer Barnes, Chief Audience Officer of Translation and United Masters, and photographer and Nikon Ambassador Ami Vitale. Both tackled the weighty topic, and explained what they understand by the word creativity, how they nurture it, and why it matters to them. From Barnes’s description of creativity as the result of struggling with the constraints of different situations and art forms, to Vitale’s emphasis on the role of empathy, it was a thought-provoking and inspiring evening. 

Scroll through our slideshow for a look at some highlights of the evening and more insights shared by the evening’s speakers.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
B.A Van Sise
  • 1 / 12
    A room off of the Park Hyatt New York lobby provided the setting for a cocktail reception where friends of AFAR caught up over dim sum and coffee martinis provided by illy.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 2 / 12
    AFAR Cofounder Greg Sullivan at the cocktail reception.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 3 / 12
    Along with dim sum and passed hors d’oeuvres, the Park Hyatt New York served Peking duck during the cocktail hour.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 4 / 12
    Illy served both espresso and coffee martinis, made with espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 5 / 12
    A slideshow of photos from around the globe, shot on Nikon cameras by travelers on AFAR and Nikon’s World in Focus trips, provided an inspiring backdrop.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 6 / 12
    Lauren Walsh of Nikon USA at the evening’s reception.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 7 / 12
    Adam Paige of illy with Greg Sullivan, AFAR Cofounder.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 8 / 12
    AFAR cofounder Joe Diaz with photographer and Nikon Ambassador Ami Vitale and Chaucer Barnes of Translation and United Masters prior to the evening’s presentations and discussion.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 9 / 12
    Ellen Asmodeo-Giglio, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of AFAR, kicks off the night’s presentations.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 10 / 12
    Joe Diaz and Chaucer Barnes discuss how you measure success when it comes to creative endeavors. “The only way you know the creative process has worked,” Barnes said, “is when you see the response from the crowd. That’s when you know if you have reached them.”
    B.A Van Sise
  • 11 / 12
    The evening included presentations by both Chaucer Barnes of Translation and UnitedMasters’ recent work and Ami Vitale of photographs from her travels to some 90 countries, followed by Q & A sessions moderated by Joe Diaz.
    B.A Van Sise
  • 12 / 12
    Joe Diaz with Nikon Ambassador and photographer Ami Vitale discuss the sources of her creativity. “If you want to find differences, you can. They are there,” Vitale said. “But searching out what unites us is what has motivated me.”
    B.A Van Sise

