AFAR Conversations: The Power of Creativity

- 1 / 12Cocktails & CompanyA room off of the Park Hyatt New York lobby provided the setting for a cocktail reception where friends of AFAR caught up over dim sum and coffee martinis provided by illy.B.A Van Sise
- 2 / 12Catching Up with FriendsAFAR Cofounder Greg Sullivan at the cocktail reception.B.A Van Sise
- 3 / 12Delicious DuckAlong with dim sum and passed hors d’oeuvres, the Park Hyatt New York served Peking duck during the cocktail hour.B.A Van Sise
- 4 / 12Coffee HourIlly served both espresso and coffee martinis, made with espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur.B.A Van Sise
- 5 / 12Picture PerfectA slideshow of photos from around the globe, shot on Nikon cameras by travelers on AFAR and Nikon’s World in Focus trips, provided an inspiring backdrop.B.A Van Sise
- 6 / 12
- 7 / 12Catching Up with illyAdam Paige of illy with Greg Sullivan, AFAR Cofounder.B.A Van Sise
- 8 / 12The Evening's SpeakersAFAR cofounder Joe Diaz with photographer and Nikon Ambassador Ami Vitale and Chaucer Barnes of Translation and United Masters prior to the evening’s presentations and discussion.B.A Van Sise
- 9 / 12Starting the ConversationEllen Asmodeo-Giglio, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of AFAR, kicks off the night’s presentations.B.A Van Sise
- 10 / 12Measuring SuccessJoe Diaz and Chaucer Barnes discuss how you measure success when it comes to creative endeavors. “The only way you know the creative process has worked,” Barnes said, “is when you see the response from the crowd. That’s when you know if you have reached them.”B.A Van Sise
- 11 / 12Globe TrottersThe evening included presentations by both Chaucer Barnes of Translation and UnitedMasters’ recent work and Ami Vitale of photographs from her travels to some 90 countries, followed by Q & A sessions moderated by Joe Diaz.B.A Van Sise
- 12 / 12Finding What Unites UsJoe Diaz with Nikon Ambassador and photographer Ami Vitale discuss the sources of her creativity. “If you want to find differences, you can. They are there,” Vitale said. “But searching out what unites us is what has motivated me.”B.A Van Sise