AFAR Conversations: The Power of Creativity

On a rainy February evening, guests at the latest AFAR Conversations gathered at the Park Hyatt New York for an event focused on “the Power of Creativity.” While Illy poured shots of espresso and coffee martinis and the Park Hyatt New York served Peking duck and dim sum, friends and AFAR staff caught up over cocktails prior to the night’s presentations.AFAR Cofounder Joe Diaz introduced Chaucer Barnes, Chief Audience Officer of Translation and United Masters, and photographer and Nikon Ambassador Ami Vitale. Both tackled the weighty topic, and explained what they understand by the word creativity, how they nurture it, and why it matters to them. From Barnes’s description of creativity as the result of struggling with the constraints of different situations and art forms, to Vitale’s emphasis on the role of empathy, it was a thought-provoking and inspiring evening.Scroll through our slideshow for a look at some highlights of the evening and more insights shared by the evening’s speakers.